PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION UNVEILS REFRESHED BRAND

Chicago, IL, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The refreshed brand, including a new merchandise collection at merch.ptf.org, is live today at ptf.org.

“The new branding, marked with 42 and 40, unites Pat’s journey from ASU to the Cardinals to the Army, capturing the full scope of his legacy in one symbol. Every element means something. That intentionality is what makes it instantly recognizable. You see it once, and you understand what it represents,” said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO and 2014 Tillman Scholar.

“Our scholars have built a community worth representing. This brand now matches it,” said Marie Tillman Shenton, Chair and Co-Founder.

The 2026 Tillman Scholar class will be announced in July. Applications for the next class open December 1, 2026, at apply.ptf.org.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

Inspired by Pat Tillman’s decision to leave the NFL and serve in the United States Army, the Pat Tillman Foundation’s mission is to unite and empower remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. Invest in the next generation of leaders at donate.ptf.org.

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