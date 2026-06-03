Exyn Technologies Presents at ROTH Capital Partners’ Drone Technology in Global Development Event at the United Nations

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (“Exyn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced that Ben Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Exyn, is presenting today at ROTH Capital Partners’ Drone Technology in Global Development event, being held at the United Nations in New York City. The event is being presented in collaboration with NGO Sustainability and the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations.

The event brings together diplomatic representatives, investors and representatives from public and private companies across the drone ecosystem for presentations and a roundtable discussion focused on the role of drone technology in global development, security, resilience and mission-critical applications.

Exyn’s presentation highlights the Company’s autonomous robotics and artificial intelligence capabilities, including ExynAI, its autonomy engine designed to enable aerial and ground robotic systems to navigate, map and collect real-time 3D data in complex environments where GPS, communications or prior maps may be unavailable or unreliable. The Company’s technology is used across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial and robotic deployments, serving customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial and mission-critical environments.

The event agenda includes opening remarks by Roma Y. Stibravy, President of NGO Sustainability; welcoming remarks by Melnyk Andrii, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations; and presentations by several public and private companies across the drone technology ecosystem. Craig Irwin, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at ROTH, is serving as moderator.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company’s autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Exyn’s expected participation in the Drone Technology in Global Development event, the expected focus of Exyn’s presentation, the relevance of Exyn’s technology to commercial, industrial, global development, infrastructure, security, resilience and mission-critical applications, and the potential benefits, capabilities, adoption and applications of Exyn’s technology, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, Exyn’s ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its technology, expand adoption of its products and software, serve commercial and government customers, compete effectively in the autonomous systems and robotics markets, and manage the risks described in Exyn’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Exyn undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

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