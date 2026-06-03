MDB Capital to Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Along with Subsidiary PatentVest and Portfolio Company Buda Juice

Addison, Texas, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) today announced that its CEO & Co-Founder, Chris Marlett, will present live at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marlett will provide an overview of MDB’s unique public venture capital model built to provide rational capital for founders of early-stage, category defining companies and asymmetric upside with public market liquidity for investors.

Live Webcast: Watch Chris Marlett Presentation.

Additionally, PatentVest, MDB’s wholly-owned subsidiary and the first integrated IP strategy and law firm, will also present at the conference. Javier Chamorro, Chief Operating Officer of PatentVest, will present on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

Live Webcast: Watch Javier Chamorro / PatentVest Presentation.

MDB-funded company Buda Juice (NYSE American: BUDA) will also be presenting. Horatio Lonsdale-Hands, CEO & Co-Founder of Buda Juice, will present on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

Live Webcast: Watch Horatio Lonsdale-Hands / Buda Juice Presentation.

All presentations will include a live Q&A session with the respective executives immediately following.

To schedule 1x1 investor meetings with MDB Capital, PatentVest, or Buda Juice, or to attend the conference, please REGISTER at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas event page.

About MDB Capital Holdings

Every new category starts with a leader willing to build it and a story compelling enough for the market to believe. Since 1997, MDB Capital has partnered with visionary founders — curating breakthroughs, shaping narratives, and bringing companies public faster and at lower cost than traditional IPOs. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) operates through its subsidiaries, including MDB Capital, a venture-focused broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated intellectual property strategy and law firm. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.mdb.com.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is the first integrated IP law, intelligence, and strategy consulting firm to enable visionary companies to develop into technology leaders. By combining a proprietary global patent database with proven IP diligence processes and expert IP legal services, PatentVest delivers actionable insights and strategic IP solutions that help clients create and dominate new technology categories. A wholly owned subsidiary of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH), PatentVest was founded in 2004 as an internal venture of MDB and commercially launched in 2024 to serve promising companies both inside and outside the MDB ecosystem. For more information, visit www.patentvest.com.

About Buda Juice

Buda Juice (NYSE American: BUDA) is the creator and pioneer of the Ultra Fresh™ category. Through its proprietary end-to-end cold chain platform, Buda Juice delivers always-cold, freshly crafted juices, lemonades, and wellness shots to grocery retailers. The Company offers a turnkey alternative to shelf-stable beverages and in-store juicing, enabling retailers to provide truly fresh, clean-label products without added infrastructure or operational complexity. Its continuous 35°F cold chain from fruit to shelf delivers an 8- to 12-day shelf life that preserves authentic taste and nutrient quality. Buda Juice’s infrastructure enables national scaling of the Ultra Fresh category while maintaining the quality, safety, and consistency demanded by leading grocery retailers — all with a disciplined focus on profitability. For more information, visit https://budajuice.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information, visit https://planetmicrocap.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com

