D-BOX Signs First Agreement with B&B Theatres for Premium Cinema Experience at Liberty Township

MONTREAL, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO) and B&B Theatres (“B&B”), one of the largest family-owned theatre circuits in the United States, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to bring D-BOX’s premium haptic cinema experience to B&B Liberty Township in Ohio. B&B began operating this theatre in January 2026 after assuming the operations of the former CMX Cinemas at Liberty Center.

As part of B&B's broader investment in the Liberty Township location, D-BOX will form part of the theatre's enhanced premium entertainment offering.

“We are proud to welcome B&B Theatres as a D-BOX exhibitor partner through its investment in the Liberty Township location,” said Naveen Prasad, President and CEO of D-BOX. “B&B has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality entertainment experiences, and its decision to invest in an enhanced D-BOX system as part of the theatre's broader transformation reflects the continued value premium formats bring to exhibitors and moviegoers alike.”

“We are excited to work together with D-BOX to add to our extensive premium formats. Nationwide, customers are turning to D-BOX for a premium movie experience and we can’t wait to provide that at Liberty Township,” said Brock Bagby, President and Chief Content, Programming & Development Officer of B&B Theatres.

D-BOX technology uses synchronized haptic motion effects in theatre seats to enhance the on-screen action and provide moviegoers with an immersive premium experience.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

ABOUT B&B THEATRES:

B&B Theatres has been family owned and operated since 1924 when Elmer Bills Sr. opened a movie house in Salisbury, Missouri where the future Mrs. Bills played the piano for silent movies. During the company's 102 years, and four generations of family involvement, it has seen the coming of sound, color, Technicolor, stadium seating, multiplexes, recliners and digital cinema. B&B Theatres is the 5th largest theatre chain in America and operates approximately 564 screens at 57 locations in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia & Washington.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX Media Relations

media@d-box.com

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking information also includes the timing and successful installation and operation of D-BOX technology at B&B Liberty Township; the evaluation of D-BOX technology as part of B&B’s premium format offering; and the expected benefits of the agreement. In this document, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about Management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Corporation’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this document is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions; changes in the Corporation's business, operating, or financial performance; the successful installation and operation of the D-BOX system at B&B Liberty Township; the timing of implementation; customer adoption and response; the Corporation’s ability to realize the expected benefits of the agreement; and general economic and political conditions. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information are discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, circumstances or otherwise.

The Corporation cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could have an impact on it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation or that the Corporation currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition or results of operations.