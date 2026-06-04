Taklimakan Rally 2026: GWM Built for the Abyss, Proven as Champions

URUMQI, China, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight stages completed. More than half the rally behind them. And in every T2 category it entered — T2.E new-energy production, T2.1 fuel production, T2.3 club production — GWM still holds the overall lead. Zero retirements. Zero mechanical failures. The championship is no longer a question of if, but when.

The race continues, but the uncertainty does not. SS7 and SS8 were not about proving speed anymore. They were about proving that the lead built over six stages was never a fluke.





SS7 was 286 kilometers of sand fields made worse by a sandstorm that had swept through the region the night before. Surface conditions changed with every kilometer. The 3.0T V6 biturbo hybrid engine in the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T managed higher thermal loads than expected and delivered the same precise torque output the terrain demanded. What kept the coolant temperatures within design specifications across every kilometer of that sandstorm-softened stage was the Hi4-T platform's integrated thermal management circuit — the same system that regulates engine temperature in a production GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T driving through a Xinjiang summer, just with more sustained load. The intelligence of that system is that it doesn't ask the driver to manage it. It manages itself.

SS8 unfolded along the Keriya River corridor — 288 kilometers through ancient riverbeds, poplar forest crossings, and salt flat compressions. This is where the 9HAT automatic transmission earns its name. Nine gears — the only production-derived automatic transmission of its kind developed in China — it means that the engine stays in its most efficient power band whether the vehicle is crawling through a riverbed at 15 kilometers per hour or sprinting across hard-packed salt flats at 140. The spread of ratios that a 9-speed provides means torque is always available where it's needed, in the gear that suits the terrain, without the driver having to manage a series of manual swaps that cost seconds and add fatigue. Eight stages of that, in sand, in heat, in riverbed compression. The 9HAT completed eight stages without a single mechanical intervention.





The Hi4-T platform's chassis geometry, with its long-travel suspension articulation, kept all four wheels loaded against the ground more consistently than conventional off-road architectures. That means torque isn't lost to a floating wheel — it goes to the tire that's actually in contact with the surface. Across 288 kilometers of constantly changing surface, that adds up to a meaningful advantage in both pace and endurance.

What the Taklimakan has always been — and what SS7 and SS8 confirmed once again — is a test of durability architecture rather than outright speed. The teams that survive it are not necessarily the ones with the most power. They are the ones with the fewest weak points in their engineering. The Hi4-T platform's design principle is exactly that: build a vehicle where no single system is a liability, where nothing depends on a single point of failure, where the whole assembly is more resilient than any individual component. That is why there are zero retirements across eight stages and three categories. That is design philosophy, not luck.

The championship was never in question. It only took eight stages to prove it.

Contact: globalmarketing@gwm.cn