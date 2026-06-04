BIGC Joins Forces with Apple Music to Expand the Global Reach of ‘THE SHOW’ and ‘FANPOPTY’

A Springboard for K-Pop Rising Stars: Joining Hands with Apple Music to Cement ‘THE SHOW’ as the Ultimate Gateway to the Global Mainstream

The Launch of the Official "The K-POP Space on BIGC": Evolving into a Global Fandom Hub





Image Courtesy of BIGC

SEOUL, South Korea, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC, a global entertainment-tech startup (CEO Mihee Kim), announced today that it will significantly boost the global influence of SBS LFE’s “THE SHOW” and its new original content “FANPOPTY” in a strategic partnership with global music streaming platform Apple Music.

Through this partnership, Apple Music officially joins as the global platform partner for both “THE SHOW” and “FANPOPTY.” As their inaugural project, “THE SHOW” and “FANPOPTY” will participate as official curators on Apple Music. The two companies plan to launch joint global marketing campaigns for K-pop artists, starting with exclusive artist playlists featuring performers from the shows.

This collaboration with Apple Music is poised to actively support K-pop artists making their debut on the international stage. By leveraging Apple Music’s vast worldwide user base, BIGC plans to provide a robust springboard that helps promising rising artists break into the global mainstream market at an accelerated pace.

In tandem with this partnership, BIGC officially opened “The K-POP Space” on its platform today at 2:00 PM KST, establishing a core content hub for both programs. Moving forward, "The K-POP Space on BIGC" will serve as the official global homepage where worldwide fans can access the latest program updates first. BIGC also plans to exclusively roll out various fan-targeted interactive events and official merchandise (MD) through this dedicated space.

With these major announcements, the countdown to the premiere has officially begun. “THE SHOW” will air its first live broadcast tomorrow, June 2. Following the music show, the new original variety program “FANPOPTY” will make its highly anticipated debut on June 9 at 9:00 PM KST. Combining the concepts of Fan, Pop, and Party, “FANPOPTY” is an expansionary music variety show designed to capture the hearts of global fans through behind-the-scenes stories and entertaining talk segments featuring artists from “THE SHOW.”

Each episode will be pre-released globally with real-time interactive chatting via “BIGC ON,” the company's proprietary live streaming platform, before being uploaded to “The K-POP” official YouTube channel. Exclusive events, including opportunities to win tickets to the live studio audience tapings, will also be introduced sequentially through the newly launched Space.



About BIGC

BIGC is a global entertainment-tech company that provides an "All-in-one Digital Venue" for the global entertainment industry, integrating live events, fandom services, and digital commerce to maximize online monetization for artist and media IPs. Following its recent strategic acquisitions of the global fandom platform 'blip' and the data-driven service 'K-POP RADAR,' BIGC has completed its unrivaled 'Enter OS' infrastructure, boasting a user base of 3.6 million and 1.3 billion fandom data points. Serving over 230 countries with approximately 76% of its users organically originating from overseas, BIGC has recently surpassed 33 billion KRW in cumulative investment, pioneering the digital transformation (DX) of the global entertainment market.

Media Contact:

Sena Sim, PR Manager

sena@bigc.im

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b11f5908-fddc-46eb-89c8-a6db6ae5c648