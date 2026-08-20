K-EnterTech Shines on the Global Stage! BIGC Wins Four Awards, Including the Stevie Awards and Good Design Awards

BIGC Wins Gold in Entertainment at the International Business Awards (IBA), the 'Oscars of Business,' Proving Its Global Prominence

Achieves a Quadruple Crown by Sweeping Prestigious Awards, Including Consecutive Selection for '2026 Good Design Korea (GD)'

Global Judging Panel Unanimously Praises the "Exceptional User Interface and Seamless Fan Journey"









PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of BIGC

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC, a global enter-tech company, announced on the 21st that its integrated global fandom platform, 'BIGC App 4.0,' has won the Gold Stevie® Award in the Entertainment category at the 23rd International Business Awards® (IBA), the world's premier business awards program.



Following this achievement, BIGC App 4.0 was also selected in the Digital Media Design category at '2026 Good Design Korea (GD),' South Korea’s most prestigious design certification system, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP).

With these milestones, BIGC App 4.0 has now swept a "quadruple crown," adding international awards and national certification to its previous wins at the GDWEB Design Awards and the Internet Eco Awards (Innovation Grand Prize). This remarkable feat fully validates its unrivaled UI/UX technological prowess and aesthetic perfection in the global market.

Known as the 'Oscars of Business,' the Stevie Awards (IBA) is a world-renowned program that receives thousands of entries from over 60 nations, with winners determined through rigorous evaluation by a global panel of over 250 executive-level judges. BIGC App 4.0, which secured the highly coveted 'Gold' reserved only for the best projects, drew global attention and unanimous praise from top international experts. Judges commended the platform, stating it "engages younger generations with a compelling and timely user experience," and features an "excellent user interface where the integrated fan journey and technical specifications truly stand out."

Furthermore, at 'Good Design Korea,' the only government-certified design system in Korea established in 1985, the app successfully met all five stringent core criteria: aesthetics, originality, usability, eco-friendliness, and information delivery, thereby earning the right to use the government-certified GD mark. BIGC App 4.0 received top scores for its comprehensive platform completeness, particularly its seamless fan journey that unifies voting, viewing, and archiving into a single interface; its globally scalable multilingual grid layout; and its innovative 'BIGC Pass' entry system integrating ticketing and on-site authentication.

Soo-hyun Kim, Chief Design Officer (CDO) of BIGC who led the design of this project, stated, "It is deeply meaningful to have BIGC 4.0's unrivaled visuals and user experience consecutively recognized on the demanding global stage, beyond the domestic market." She added, "Our relentless dedication to bringing global fans and artists closer together has culminated in this phenomenal achievement of a quadruple crown."

Do-hee Kim, Product Planning Part Leader, noted, "This is the result of perfectly implementing the advanced behavioral flow of fans—from voting and viewing to archiving—into a single interface." She emphasized, "Thanks to the dedication of all our crews across planning, development, design, and business, we were able to complete a next-generation global fandom platform that satisfies both strict domestic and international judging criteria."

About BIGC

As an "all-in-one digital venue," BIGC is a global enter-tech company providing core integrated services—including ticketing, AI live streaming, and commerce—for the online monetization of artists and media IPs. Following its recent acquisition of the global fandom platform 'Blip' and the data-driven service 'K-Pop Radar,' BIGC is spearheading the digital transformation (DX) of the global entertainment market, leveraging a robust base of 3.8 million users and 1.3 billion fandom data points.

Media Contact:

Sena Sim, PR Manager

sena@bigc.im

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a648f20-8dc2-405d-84f6-ef2532d299f4