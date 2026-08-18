idntt, 20 Shining Members, Prove New Possibilities with First Win on THE SHOW

“The Only Thing That's Broken Is The Limit”… 20 Members Prove a New Path Forward

A Journey Toward a 24-Member Project… A Story of Growth Proven Through Unit Activities





< PHOTO CREDIT: THE KPOP Official Instagram >

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- idntt has reached a major milestone in its career, earning its first-ever music show trophy on SBS Life's THE SHOW, the flagship K-pop music program operated by global entertainment technology company BIGC. With this win, idntt has achieved three music show wins during its latest comeback.

idntt embarked on a distinctive journey in the K-pop scene from the moment of its debut, presenting a new vision as a 24-member project. The group is currently promoting with 20 members and will continue its journey toward the complete 24-member project with the addition of four members to be revealed in the future.

In particular, idntt has introduced units with distinct identities, including unevermet, yesweare, and itsnotover, showcasing a broad musical spectrum and diverse concepts within a single team. Each unit has brought its own unique musical color and performance style, expanding the group's diversity and establishing this versatility as one of idntt's defining strengths.

Through various member combinations and performances, the members have steadily built their own story, and their continued challenges have culminated in the meaningful achievement of their first win on THE SHOW. The victory is also a result of the unwavering support and votes from global fans. As a trophy created together by the members and their fans, the win carries even greater significance.

The members have also continued to connect with fans beyond the stage. Through FANPOPTY, an original content series by THE K-POP, they have showcased another side of idntt through their natural chemistry, entertaining personalities, candid conversations, and live performances. The members' chemistry and teamwork across different units offered global fans a fresh look at the group and drew enthusiastic responses.

From challenging a new system from the very beginning of their debut, to expanding their musical diversity through unit activities, and ultimately achieving three music show wins during their comeback, including their first win on THE SHOW, idntt is carving out its own path beyond conventional boundaries. The story being written by these 20 members is further heightening anticipation for the completion of the 24-member project.

“The Only Thing That's Broken Is The Limit.”

Like the lyrics of their song, the 20 members have continued to push beyond their own limits and carve out a new path. Their first win on THE SHOW and three music show wins during their comeback mark meaningful achievements born from that journey. As diverse units come together to form one team, anticipation is growing among global fans for the future of idntt and the new story that all 24 members will write together.

About BIGC

BIGC is a global entertainment technology company that provides an integrated suite of core services for the online monetization of artists and media IPs, including ticketing, AI-powered live experiences, and commerce, under its vision of becoming an all-in-one digital venue.

Recently, BIGC completed the acquisition of global fandom platform blip and data-driven service K-Pop Radar, establishing a distinctive entertainment OS infrastructure with a user base of 3.7 million and 1.3 billion fandom data points. Currently serving more than 230 countries and regions worldwide, BIGC is leading the digital transformation (DX) of the global entertainment market, supported by its global reach, with approximately 76% of its incoming users arriving organically from overseas.

Media Contact:

Jiwon Kwak, PR Manager

miro@bigc.im

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82415a85-554e-4372-9d74-dc6638cf250b