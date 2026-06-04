Global Data Center Colocation Market to Reach USD 327.3 Billion by 2035, Expanding at a 14.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Data Center Colocation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation, Hybrid Colocation), By Tier Level (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End Use (Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Data Center Colocation Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 84.5 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 96.7 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 327.3 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Data Center Colocation Market Revenue and Trends

Data Center Colocation is a type of service offered by a third party to house a customer’s privately owned and self-administered servers and networking equipment in a third-party data center. Colocation facilities provide necessary infrastructure such as electric power, cooling, security, and high-speed interconnection. Contrary to the cloud, which is a complete outsourcing of the infrastructure, colocation maintains control of the hardware but benefits from the massively scaled and redundant environment offered by a professional provider.

The rising adoption of data centers across all industry types is reflected in the optimistic behavior of the colocation market for data centers. The market offers flexibility in terms of meeting the capacity demands of certain organizations or institutions owing to the availability of solutions like retail and wholesale colocation. The development of the required infrastructure to preserve, store, and analyze data as swiftly as possible has been driven by improvements in data by organizations across many sectors.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the data center colocation market?

The colocation market is propelled by the increasing demand for edge computing and low latency as the following applications employ applications that are sensitive to latency yet have been forced to operate using central data centers. These applications include streaming video, online gaming, the Internet of Things, autonomous technology, real-time analytics, and any other purpose that requires minimal latency between a computing resource and its user. Colocation providers install infrastructure closer to the end user by means of edge data centers, whose low latency delivers low-latency connectivity and distributed computational resources, thereby reducing latency. Dense utilization of applications that consume substantial bandwidth expects colocation usage rather than a central data center.

Also, supporting policies and digitalization initiatives have played a significant role in boosting the data center colocation market. These policies attracted the private players to make investments that will further drive the digital infrastructure demand. Governments around the world, especially those emphasizing the digital economy, are making efforts to facilitate data center investment in digital infrastructure to drive colocation market growth. Digitalization policies of the Indian government are one of the factors driving the market, where digitalization is increasing and is now expected to improve three to fourfold as investments in infrastructure grow.

The country has already reached around 1,280 MW of cloud data center capacity and is expected to grow 4–5 times by 2030, which shows a sign of an increasing digital population and thus the growth of demand for the colocation market. The Middle East is also heading for mass digital infrastructure investments the country’s data center capacity is anticipated to go from 1 GW in 2025 to 3.3 GW within a few years. Furthermore, government-driven programs, data localization, and US$50 billion digital infrastructure investments are stimulating demand for colocation services in the country.

In the UAE, government-supported programs and data localization regulations, and over US$50 billion in investments, are fueling the colocation demand. Tax benefits, fast-track approval processes, data localization requirements, and smart city programs are not only attracting international players to invest in them but will also, at the same time, accelerate the open cloud adoption, which will boost up the overall market.

(A free sample of the Data Center Colocation report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Data Center Colocation report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The rise of cloud computing, the growth of AI and big data workloads, and the spread of hybrid IT strategies are all important factors in this growth. Additionally, the presence of several hyperscale providers, investments in large-scale data centers, demand for high-performance and low-latency infrastructure, and economies of high connectivity, innovation, and a high level of enterprise IT spending have made North America an extremely large and rapidly growing region for colocation.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by higher adoption rates of cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and the proliferation of AI, big data, and the Internet of Things in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, alongside increasing internet penetration, the release of 5G, and government digital initiatives. Growing need for data localization coupled with a shift to edge computing will continue to bolster colocation adoption in Asia.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Data Center Colocation market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Data Center Colocation market forward?

What are the Data Center Colocation Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Data Center Colocation Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Data Center Colocation and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 96.7 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 327.3 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 84.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Tier Level, Enterprise Size, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) granted Equinix, Inc. a contract for colocation services for its Homeland Security Enterprise Network. The tender specifies that the services will include “power, connectivity, and related operations and maintenance,” covering the “Homeland Security Enterprise Network (HSEN) COLO East and West Enterprise cloud access points.”

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Browse the full “Data Center Colocation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation, Hybrid Colocation), By Tier Level (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End Use (Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/data-center-colocation-market/

List of the prominent players in the Data Center Colocation Market:

Digital Realty Trust

Zayo Group LLC

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Centersquare

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Equinix Inc.

Flexential

Iron Mountain Inc.

NTT Ltd. (NTT DATA)

QTS Realty Trust LLC

Rackspace Technology

Telehouse (KDDI CORPORATION)

Cologix

Others

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The Data Center Colocation Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Hybrid Colocation

By Tier Level

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End Use

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Data Center Colocation Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/data-center-colocation-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Data Center Colocation Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Data Center Colocation Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Data Center Colocation Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Data Center Colocation Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Data Center Colocation Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the data center colocation market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Data Center Colocation Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Data Center Colocation market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Data Center Colocation industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Data Center Colocation Industry? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Data Center Colocation Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Data Center Colocation Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/data-center-colocation-market/

Reasons to Purchase Data Center Colocation Market Report

The Data Center Colocation Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Data Center Colocation The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Data Center Colocation Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Data Center Colocation Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Data Center Colocation market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Data Center Colocation market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Data Center Colocation market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Data Center Colocation market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Data Center Colocation market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Data Center Colocation industry.

Managers in the Data Center Colocation sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Data Center Colocation market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Data Center Colocation products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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