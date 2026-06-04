Elis: Changes to the composition of the Group’s Management Board

Changes to the composition of the Group’s Management Board

Puteaux, June 4, 2026 - Elis, a global leader in circular services, today announces upcoming changes to the composition of its Management Board.

As part of the review of the terms of office of the members of the Management Board, which are due to expire on September 5, the Supervisory Board has approved the reappointment of Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, and Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board, for a further four-year term, until September 5, 2030.

After more than 16 years with the Group, Matthieu Lecharny has decided to pursue a new professional direction and dedicate himself to a personal project. He has therefore chosen not to seek the renewal of his term of office as a member of the Management Board. The Group would like to acknowledge his significant contribution to its development and warmly thank him for his commitment and professionalism throughout these years. Matthieu Lecharny will remain fully engaged in the performance of his duties as a member of the Management Board until the expiry of his term on September 5.

To succeed him on the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Yann Michel, currently Group Chief Operating Officer, who oversees the Pest Control business, operations across three regions in France, and the Group’s operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Eastern Europe.

Yann Michel’s appointment as a member of the Management Board will become effective on September 5, 2026, for a four-year term ending on September 5, 2030.

An engineer by training, Yann Michel began his career with the Montupet Group before joining Elis in 2004 as a Production Manager. He subsequently managed an Elis operating centre before taking responsibility for several regions in France. His track record, deep knowledge of the Group’s businesses and international experience are key assets which the Supervisory Board believes make him particularly well suited to support the continued execution of Elis’ strategy.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing and Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment