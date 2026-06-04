CoinEx Completes May 2026 CET Repurchase Burn, Reinforcing Long-Term Ecosystem Value





HONG KONG, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx has officially completed its fifth monthly CET repurchase and burning event of 2026, continuing its long-standing commitment to transparent token management and sustainable ecosystem development.

On June 2, 2026, CoinEx repurchased and permanently burned 16,164,860.83 CET, with a total market value of approximately $396,638.39. The burn reflects CoinEx’s ongoing execution of its rule-based CET deflation mechanism, designed to align ecosystem growth with long-term value creation.

CoinEx CET: Sustainable Deflationary Model

The CET repurchase and burning mechanism serves as a core component of CoinEx’s tokenomics framework. CoinEx creates a sustainable model that rewards ecosystem growth while gradually reducing circulating supply.

As of June 2, 2026:

Total CET Repurchased: 2,402,419,204.19 CET

2,402,419,204.19 CET Total CET Burned: 7,483,399,259.04 CET

7,483,399,259.04 CET Total CET Remaining: 2,477,310,109.13 CET



Consistency Builds Trust

Since its launch, CET has played a central role within the CoinEx ecosystem. More than a tokenomics mechanism, the monthly CET repurchase and burning program reflects CoinEx’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation.

By allocating 20% of daily trading fee revenue to repurchase and permanently burn CET, CoinEx maintains a transparent and verifiable framework that users can track over time. Through consistent execution and regular disclosure, CoinEx continues to strengthen user trust and build a more sustainable crypto ecosystem.

For more information, please visit CoinEx CET Page.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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