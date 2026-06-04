HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sanofi

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sanofi

Guarantor (if any): na

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 / EUR 650,000,000 / EUR 650,000,000 Description: Fixed rate: 5th May 2029 / 5th May 2033 / 5th May 2037 Offer price: 99.878 / 99.822 / 99.778 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.