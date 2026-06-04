eGifter Shield™ Delivers AI-Assisted Monitoring and Real-Time Intervention Across the Gift Card Lifecycle

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifter, a Gift Card Technology Company, today announced eGifter Shield™, a patent-pending security layer that helps merchants identify suspicious activity and initiate corrective action before value is exposed. Embedded directly within the gift card lifecycle, eGifter Shield applies AI and machine learning to interpret behavioral and technical signals—helping organizations pinpoint and interrupt fraudulent activity in real time across gift card, loyalty, and incentive programs.

Real-Time Intelligence Across the Gift Card Lifecycle

As gift card and reward programs grow, traditional review processes and post-transaction analysis are simply inadequate to stop increasingly sophisticated fraud attacks. eGifter Shield reduces the time-to-intervention by operating continuously within the flow of the gift card order and fulfillment lifecycle, evaluating behavioral and technical signals in real time to help organizations identify suspicious activity and intervene while the suspect behavior is still in progress. The system looks for atypical signals from a multitude of data points, including but not limited to:

Order Activity (brand, denomination, velocity, etc.)

Recipient Behavior

Device Fingerprints

Browser Settings

Location

VPN Usage

Bot Signatures

Domain and Email Reputation

Correlated Behavior Across Programs



Operating at Scale Across the eGifter Ecosystem

eGifter Shield is deployed globally across thousands of programs within the eGifter ecosystem, where it identifies and evaluates multiple anomalous events daily across millions of dollars in gift card value.

In one recent incident, eGifter Shield prevented at least $250,000 in losses by detecting suspicious activity within seconds of an attack, initiating automated intervention.

“Digital gift card programs are attractive targets because value can move almost instantly,” said Tyler Roye, CEO and co-founder of eGifter. “As attacks become more automated and adaptive, security cannot rely solely on static rules or after-the-fact analysis. To limit losses, modern gift card infrastructure requires next-generation systems that recognize evolving patterns and respond in real time.”

eGifter Shield is deployed across eGifter.com , eGifter Rewards , and eGifter Merchants , where the technology helps protect consumer, incentive, and branded gift card programs across the eGifter ecosystem.

About eGifter

Founded in 2011, eGifter is a gift card technology company that powers modern stored value, rewards, and merchant gift card programs.