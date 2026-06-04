GEN Restaurant Group Signs Distribution Agreement with C&S Wholesale Grocers

CERRITOS, Calif., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), operator of GEN Korean BBQ, the largest full-service Korean BBQ restaurant chain in the United States, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC (“C&S”), one of the largest wholesale grocery distributors in the United States.

C&S Wholesale Grocers services more than 7,500 customers nationwide, including independent supermarkets, major regional and national chain stores, military commissaries, and institutional food service operations. C&S also operates over 200 corporate-run grocery stores under banners including Piggly Wiggly, Grand Union, and Family Fare.

Through the agreement, GEN gains access to C&S’s established wholesale distribution network, expanding the reach of its ready-to-cook marinated meats and other CPG products across additional retail and institutional channels.

“C&S is one of the most established wholesale grocery distributors in the country, and this agreement provides an important platform to extend the GEN brand to a wider range of retail and institutional customers. We believe this partnership is a meaningful step in scaling our CPG business and broadening consumer access to the GEN brand,” said David Kim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEN.

GEN’s ready-to-cook marinated meats are prepared using the same recipes and quality standards featured across the Company’s restaurant operations, offering consumers a convenient way to recreate the GEN Korean BBQ experience at home.

For more information or to locate a GEN Korean BBQ restaurant, visit www.genkoreanbbq.com.

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Restaurant Group (Nasdaq: GENK) owns and operates GEN Korean BBQ, a full-service Korean BBQ dining concept with 50+ locations across the United States. The Company is engaged in expanding its brand through retail, consumer packaged goods, and experiential channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect”, “will,” “may,” and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectation relating to the Company’s CPG division, any statements regarding future revenue or revenue growth, any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luke A. Hewko

1-562-356-9929

investor@genbbqoffice.com