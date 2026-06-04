US Signal Accelerates Aurora Data Center Expansion to Support Growing Enterprise Demand for Cloud, AI, Security, and Data Protection

Aurora, IL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Signal, a leading digital infrastructure provider delivering cloud, connectivity, and data center solutions, today announced significant expansion plans for its Aurora, Illinois data center, reinforcing the company’s long-term investment in scalable, secure, and high-performance infrastructure for enterprise and managed service provider (MSP) customers.

The Aurora facility, acquired by US Signal in December 2025, is undergoing a multi-phase infrastructure enhancement designed to substantially increase power capacity, resiliency, and cloud service availability to support accelerating demand for hybrid cloud, AI-ready infrastructure, disaster recovery, and enterprise modernization initiatives.

The announcement comes ahead of US Signal’s upcoming Technology Showcase on June 9th at the Aurora data center, where customers and partners will experience firsthand the latest advancements in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, backup and recovery, networking, and data center modernization.

Multi-Phase Expansion to Deliver Increased Capacity and Resiliency

US Signal’s Aurora expansion strategy includes several major infrastructure investments:

Phase 1: Underway in 2026

The initial phase includes a complete UPS system replacement that will more than double the facility’s UPS-supported capacity from approximately 1.35MW to 3MW. Additional cooling infrastructure is also being deployed to support the increased power density and evolving enterprise workloads.

Phase 2: Expanded Utility and Generator Capacity

The second phase will introduce a fourth generator and expanded utility capacity, increasing total commercial power capacity to 6MW and UPS-supported capacity to 4MW. These upgrades will further enhance resiliency and operational scalability for mission-critical environments.

Future Growth Plans

US Signal is actively collaborating on future utility expansion initiatives targeting approximately 8–10MW of total facility capacity, positioning Aurora as a strategic regional hub for high-density enterprise and cloud infrastructure.

In parallel with the power and facility enhancements, US Signal is also completing a new high-capacity network connection between Aurora and Oak Brook, scheduled for completion in September 2026. The company will additionally extend its OpenCloud platform into the Aurora facility, expanding customer access to scalable private cloud services, backup solutions, and enterprise storage offerings.

“Aurora represents a major strategic investment for US Signal and our customers,” said John White, US Signal Chief Operating Officer, “As enterprises reevaluate traditional virtualization platforms, modernize data protection strategies, and prepare for AI-driven infrastructure demands, customers need flexible, resilient, and locally supported alternatives. This expansion enables us to deliver the scale, performance, and ecosystem partnerships required to meet those evolving needs.”

Technology Showcase to Feature Strategic Partners

The upcoming Technology Showcase on June 9th will bring together technology leaders and infrastructure experts to demonstrate integrated solutions available within the US Signal ecosystem, highlighting how enterprises can benefit from the technologies.

Featured partners include:

Commvault — delivering advanced backup, cyber resiliency, and recovery solutions integrated with OpenCloudLenovo

Infinidat — providing enterprise-class storage solutions optimized for performance, availability, and cyber resilience

Cato Networks — showcasing secure access service edge (SASE), security, and SD-WAN capabilities

Etzel Engineering & Build — supporting critical infrastructure buildouts and facility expansion initiatives

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Aurora facility, meet with solution architects and partner experts, and explore strategies for cloud migration, cybersecurity modernization, data protection, and hybrid infrastructure optimization.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow. Visit the US Signal website for more information. Follow US Signal on LinkedIn.

Contact Info



Katy Smith

klsmith@ussignal.com

+1 866-274-4625

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