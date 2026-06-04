HNL Lab Medicine Employees Raise $2,500 for Local Children's Charities During Lab Week Fundraiser

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine employees raised $2,500 during the organization’s 2026 Medical Laboratory Professionals Week celebration, with proceeds benefiting two local organizations dedicated to supporting children and families in the community.

This year’s Lab Week theme, “Lab Story: To Infinity and Beyond for Our Patients,” inspired colleagues across HNL Lab Medicine to participate in a special fundraising initiative through the purchase of commemorative Lab Week t-shirts. The campaign raised $2,500, with proceeds being donated to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley and the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown’s Cumberland Gardens.

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week is celebrated annually to recognize the laboratory professionals who play a vital role in patient care. While the week highlights the important work happening behind the scenes in healthcare, HNL Lab Medicine chose to extend its impact beyond the laboratory by supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of local children.

“Our employees embraced this opportunity to give back to the communities we serve every day,” said Leanne Anderson, Director of Marketing at HNL Lab Medicine. “The generosity shown through this fundraiser reflects the compassion and commitment of our team, not only to patient care, but also to supporting children and families throughout our region.”

The Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley provides financial, emotional, and educational support to children undergoing cancer treatment and their families. The Boys & Girls Club of Allentown’s Cumberland Gardens Clubhouse offers a safe and supportive environment where young people can learn, grow, and thrive through educational and enrichment programs.

The fundraiser is one of several activities held during HNL Lab Medicine’s annual Lab Week celebration, which recognizes the contributions of more than 2,000 laboratory professionals and support staff who help deliver diagnostic testing and laboratory services across the communities HNL serves.

“Every laboratory result tells a story,” Anderson added. “This year, our Lab Week story extended beyond patient testing and became a story of community support, generosity, and hope for local children.”

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 28 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 33 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,200 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

leanne.anderson@hnl.com

484-425-5047