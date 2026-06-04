Guardian Capital Announces Fund Merger and Changes to Distribution Frequency

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (the “Manager”) today announced that Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF (TSX: GIQG, GIQG.B) (the “Merging Fund”) will be merged into Guardian i3 Global Core Equity Fund (formerly, Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth Fund) (the “Continuing Fund”). The Merging Fund and the Continuing Fund are both managed by the Manager and have substantially similar investment objectives and strategies. The merger (the “Merger”) is part of the Manager’s ongoing initiative to streamline and modernize its fund lineup.

In connection with the Merger, the Manager has filed a prospectus amendment to qualify ETF Units and Hedged ETF Units of the Continuing Fund (collectively, the “Continuing Fund ETF Series Units”), which already offers Series A, F and I Mutual Fund Units. Subject to satisfying the listing requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), on completion of the Merger, the Manager intends to list the Continuing Fund ETF Series Units on the TSX. The Continuing Fund ETF Series Units will have the same fees as the corresponding series of the Merging Fund, but the ticker symbols will be different, as follows:

Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth

ETF Guardian i3 Global Core Equity Fund

(formerly, Guardian i3 Global Quality

Growth Fund) Hedged ETF Units (TSX: GIQG) to merge into Hedged ETF Units (TSX: GIGF.F) Unhedged ETF Units (TSX: GIQG.B) to merge into ETF Units(1) (TSX: GIGF) (1) The description of this series as “ETF Units” rather than “Unhedged ETF Units” is a naming convention change only. The currency hedging mandate applicable to this series is the same as the currency hedging mandate applicable to the Unhedged ETF Units of the Merging Fund.

The Merger does not require regulatory or securityholder approval, as it meets the applicable requirements under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds for permitted mergers. It is anticipated that the Merger will be implemented on or about August 14, 2026 (the “Effective Date”). All costs and expenses associated with the Merger will be borne by the Manager.

For the Merger, the Merging Fund will transfer all of its net assets to the Continuing Fund in return for Continuing Fund ETF Series Units having an aggregate net asset value equal to the value of the net assets transferred to the Continuing Fund. Immediately thereafter, the Merging Fund will cause all of its securities to be redeemed in exchange for Continuing Fund ETF Series Units. This will result in each securityholder of the Merging Fund receiving securities of the corresponding ETF series of the Continuing Fund having equal value to the securities of the Merging Fund that were held by such securityholder prior to the Merger. The Merging Fund will be wound up as soon as possible following the Effective Date.

The Independent Review Committee of the Merging Fund has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the Merger and has approved the Merger after determining that the Merger, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Merging Fund.

More information about the Merger will be set out in the written notice that will be sent to securityholders of the Merging Fund.

The Manager also announces that, upon completion of the Merger, the distribution frequency for the Continuing Fund will increase from annual to quarterly.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., which is part of the Desjardins Group. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (“DGAM”) is one of Canada’s leading asset managers, with in house expertise in equity, fixed income, private equity and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montréal, Lévis and Toronto, its team of over 100 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to clients’ unique needs. DGAM integrates Desjardins’ cooperative values into its investment process to ensure it supports the sustainable and responsible growth of its partners’ and clients’ assets.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Mark Noble

mnoble@guardiancapital.com

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201 Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing this forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although the Manager believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, the outbreak and severity of global health crises, military conflicts in various parts of the world, the failure to satisfy any applicable stock exchange requirements, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the prospectus of the Merging Fund and the Continuing Fund and the disclosure documents filed by the Manager with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces and territories of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented as of the preparation date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Manager’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Manager undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

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