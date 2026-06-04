Breckenridge Distillery Introduces Breckenridge Rye Whiskey, A Bold New Expression from the World’s Highest Distillery





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the launch of Breckenridge Rye Whiskey, a bold, full-flavored new expression bottled at 100 proof / 50% ABV that showcases the distillery’s deep commitment to craft. Produced at 9,600 feet and crafted from an 80% rye mash bill, the palate delivers a rich, lingering rye spice rooted in the rugged character of the American West.

Breckenridge Rye Whiskey is the latest evolution of the distillery’s celebrated whiskey lineup. Crafted at altitude in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, this expression reflects the same passion for precision and quality that has earned the distillery three World’s Best and awards and five Icons of Whiskey awards on the world stage.

The nose opens with soft chocolate and fleeting hints of cherry, layered with subtle honey, delicate hay, and a gentle rye spice that adds an earthy, rustic lift. On the palate, light chocolate builds into rich caramel and cocoa, with hints of stone fruit emerging mid-palate before a bold, lingering rye spice carries through a warm, enduring finish.

“Rye whiskey has always been one of our favorites. Traditional Rye fans talk a lot about how many of today's available offerings lack the big rye notes with a perfect spice balance that we enjoyed in decades past. We wanted to bring back classic Rye, bold but in harmony, devoid of the angular oak notes you typically encounter these days. We believe we nailed this one,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder of Breckenridge Distillery. “We've spent years refining what a Colorado whiskey could be, and this represents some of the most deliberate, exciting work we've ever done as a distillery.”

Breckenridge Rye Whiskey is now available in Colorado retailers and online for home delivery where permitted. Breckenridge Rye Whiskey will be available in national retailers summer of 2026. 100 Proof, 50% ABV, $34.99-39.99 MSRP.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com . Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery . Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery



Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com and click here to find retailers near you. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery .

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Breckenridge Distillery: jessie.unruh@breckenridgedistillery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db40f87c-4c39-45b2-ab29-9a9ae4430994