BIO-key’s RedChip Future Tech Investor Conference Presentation to be Webcast Wed. June 10 at 3pm ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (OTC Markets: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management and biometric authentication technologies, today announced that Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, will present online at the RedChip Future Tech Investor Conference: Profiting from Technologies, Transforming Work, Life, and Industry, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 3:00 pm ET, followed by a live question-and-answer session. The virtual event provides investors direct access to executive management teams at companies driving innovation across artificial intelligence, automation, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, enterprise software, and next-generation technology solutions.

The no-fee conference is open to all investors.

Register at: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/89763628854.

BIO-key’s Outlook

Mr. DePasquale will highlight BIO-key’s growing success in high value sectors including Military & Defense, Finance, Government, and Higher Education, where its unique biometric solutions are solving pressing cybersecurity, usability and ROI needs at scale. BIO-key expects1H’26 revenues to rise 50% to approximately $5M vs. $3.3M in 1H’25, achieving 1H’26 profitability vs $(1.9M) net loss in 1H’25, supporting expectations for solid revenue growth and improved bottom line results for full year 2026.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

About RedChip Companies (www.redchip.com)

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Its newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money™, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. Learn more about RedChip at: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the duration and extent of continued hostilities in Ukraine and its impact on our European customers; the impact of tariffs and other trade barriers which may make it more costly for us to import inventory from China and Hong Kong and certain product components from South Korea; delays in the development of products, the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of non-compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Nasdaq periodic reporting requirements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to continue to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting, and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key

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LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

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