Pure Harvest Corporate Group (OTC: PHCG), Operating as Mixie Technologies, Announces HoloTwin 2.0 Framework for Large-Scale 3D Visualization in the Browser

DENVER, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), operating as Mixie Technologies, Inc. (“Mixie” or the “Company”), today announced the release of the HoloTwin 2.0 Framework, the latest version of the browser-based 3D visualization platform developed by its portfolio company, HoloTwin, LLC. The release lets organizations open large, detailed digital twins of whole buildings and campuses in a standard web browser, on the laptops, tablets, and phones their teams already use.

Detailed 3D models of large sites have long been slow to load, heavy on computer hardware, and hard to share widely. HoloTwin 2.0 takes aim at those problems, making site models quicker to open, smoother to move through, and reachable by more people at the same time.

Demand for this kind of visualization is climbing. Mordor Intelligence estimates the global digital twin market at approximately USD 49.2 billion in 2026, growing about 36 percent a year through 2031, and points to browser-based delivery as one of the fastest-growing parts of the wider 3D rendering market. HoloTwin 2.0 is made for that shift toward 3D that scales without becoming hard to reach.

“The digital twin market is growing fast, and the companies driving it need 3D that any employee can open and use, not only specialists,” said Teodros Gessesse, Co-founder of HoloTwin and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies of Mixie Technologies. “HoloTwin 2.0 pushes browser-based visualization toward that kind of scale and reach, which we believe is where the lasting value in this market will be, and where our portfolio can compete.”

What HoloTwin 2.0 Adds

Adaptive 3D Detail Loading. The platform shows whatever is nearest the viewer in greater detail and reduces detail on objects farther off. That lets much larger environments run in the browser, and quality holds up even when more users and devices connect at the same time.

Intelligent GLB Hand-Off System. Large environments are delivered in modular sections, loaded and unloaded as a user moves through the space. This keeps multi-floor and multi-building models responsive and takes pressure off the viewer’s device, so a twin can grow to cover an entire campus.

“Conventional browser-based 3D often forces a choice: load the whole scene at once, which overwhelms the GPU and the device’s memory, or strip detail everywhere, which leaves the model looking flat,” said Joy Shah, Head of Advanced Research at HoloTwin, LLC. “HoloTwin 2.0 is designed to address that trade-off. It varies geometry and texture detail by distance from the camera and streams the scene as cached GLB sections, so the graphics pipeline spends its effort on what a user is actually looking at. The aim is to hold visual fidelity where the eye is while keeping memory use and frame rates manageable as the model grows.”

A Complete Capture-to-Visualization Platform

HoloTwin 2.0 is the viewing half of a larger platform, and HT Scan is the capture half. HT Scan, the Company’s iOS capture application announced earlier this year and slated for release in summer 2026, will let teams build photorealistic 3D twins of a space straight from a phone. HoloTwin 2.0, available today, then renders those twins in any standard browser at the scale of a full building or campus. Once HT Scan ships, the two will work as one path from the field to the rest of the organization, with no specialized hardware or software needed along the way.

That same foundation can extend a digital twin to almost any space that stands to gain from digital-twin-based information and control, whether that is a single room or a whole campus.

Built for Large, Complex Sites

This matters most to operators of large, complex sites: power and utility infrastructure, factories, hospital campuses, transit hubs, and big venues. These organizations increasingly want a single digital model of a site that staff, contractors, and responders can walk through remotely before they arrive and then check against onsite. Because HoloTwin 2.0 keeps even large, multi-building models responsive in an ordinary browser, that model can reach many people at once for training, contractor orientation, day-to-day coordination, and emergency planning, with no special hardware or software.

“The market continues to seek 3D site models that scale to the size of a real facility and still open in a browser tab,” said Teodros Gessesse, Co-founder of HoloTwin and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies. “HoloTwin 2.0 lets an organization map an entire campus and put it in front of every staff member, contractor, and responder, on the hardware they already carry.”

Key Advantages

Highlights of HoloTwin 2.0:

Viewing of large 3D environments inside a standard web browser

Faster loading and smoother navigation of complex sites compared with earlier versions

Support for multi-floor, multi-building, and campus-scale models

Access for many users at once across laptops, tablets, and phones

No requirement for specialized hardware, headsets, or desktop software

Efficient performance intended to help lower the cost of delivering 3D at scale

“Scale and access have to come together,” said Darshan Sedani, Co-founder of HoloTwin, LLC, and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies. “With HoloTwin 2.0, a team can put detailed 3D in front of the people who actually need it, without heavy desktop software or special equipment.”

Availability

HoloTwin 2.0 is now available as part of the latest HoloTwin framework release. Enterprises, software vendors, and systems integrators interested in early access, pilot programs, or developer licensing should contact HoloTwin at info@holotwin.co .

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group and Mixie Technologies

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), currently operating as Mixie Technologies, is a technology-centered company developing platform-based, AI-enabled solutions that support scalable, recurring revenue models across multiple sectors. Through strategic investments in its portfolio companies, the Company operates a unified technology ecosystem spanning digital twin architecture, spatial interfaces, AI-assisted analytics, immersive visualization, and infrastructure intelligence platforms.

About HoloTwin, LLC

HoloTwin, LLC delivers AI-enabled digital twin infrastructure for enterprises managing complex physical assets. Its hybrid reality capture and browser-based visualization platform turns LiDAR scans, photography, video, and design data into living digital twins that bridge Building Information Modeling and real-world operations. HoloTwin serves developers, architects, facility managers, and enterprise operators worldwide. Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), operating as Mixie Technologies, holds a minority stake in HoloTwin, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “designed to,” “intended to,” “expected,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the availability, features, capabilities, performance, market reception, and benefits of the HoloTwin 2.0 Framework; the expected timing, features, capabilities, and availability of the HT Scan application; expected operational efficiencies and scalability associated with the platform; anticipated demand from enterprise customers, integrators, and partners; statements regarding the size and growth of the digital twin and 3D rendering markets; and the strategic relationship between HoloTwin, LLC and Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), operating as Mixie Technologies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the companies’ control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, technology development risks, competitive conditions, customer adoption rates, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions. Market data cited herein is derived from third-party industry sources, including Mordor Intelligence, which the Company has not independently verified. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), operating as Mixie Technologies, and HoloTwin, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Trademarks

HoloTwin™ is a trademark of HoloTwin, LLC. Adaptive 3D Detail Loading and Intelligent GLB Hand-Off System are descriptive feature names and are not claimed as trademarks. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

HoloTwin, LLC

Email: info@holotwin.co

Mixie Technologies, Inc.

Email: media@mixietechnologies.com

Investor Relations Contact

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. and Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG)

Email: investors@mixietechnologies.com