Rogers Ranked Canada’s Best 5G+ Network

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that it has once again been ranked the best and most reliable 5G+ network by umlaut.

“We are focused on delivering the best network experience to our customers along with the most coverage with Rogers Satellite,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer. “This award reinforces our leadership in bringing Canadians the best, most reliable 5G+ network in the country.”

Umlaut is a global leader in independent network performance benchmarking. The ranking is based on umlaut’s Mobile Certificate and Audit Report, which show Rogers wireless customers enjoy the best network performance in the country.

In addition to being awarded the “Best in Test” wireless benchmark award for the eighth straight year, Rogers scored the top performance in voice, data and reliability for wireless networks. Rogers has led on umlaut’s most reliable wireless network ranking since it was first introduced in 2021.

“We are committed to delivering the best wireless plans and value for Canadians,” said Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Wireless. “We are proud to bring customers the best 5G+ network along with services no other Canadian carrier offers like Priority Network Access and satellite-to-mobile.”

5G+ is the latest 5G technology, delivered through mid-band spectrum. Rogers 5G+ is powered by 3800 MHz and 3500 MHz spectrum, providing customers with faster speeds and more capacity. This mid-band spectrum complements Rogers 600 MHz low-band 5G spectrum, creating consistent and reliable 5G coverage.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338