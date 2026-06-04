Innovation Labs by Identity Digital Submits DNS-Anchored Durable Identity Proposal for AI Agents to the IETF

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Labs, a division of Identity Digital Inc. focused on building the accountability anchor for AI agents, announced today it has submitted a new Internet Draft to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) proposing “DNS-Anchored Durable Identity for AI Agents (DNSid).”

The submission opens a public comment and review process through which engineers, standards participants, and industry stakeholders can provide technical feedback to help shape the proposal.

The proposal examines a foundational question emerging alongside autonomous software agents: “Which accountable entity is responsible for this agent, and can that be verified independently across systems?”

While emerging standards for agent identity collectively address runtime authentication, authorization, lifecycle management, and tool interaction, a broader challenge remains: establishing a durable and interoperable way to determine which accountable entity is responsible for an agent across platforms, credentials, environments, and time.

DNSid proposes a DNS-anchored identifier framework designed to bind AI agents to verifiable ownership records in a way that can be resolved independently across systems. If adopted more broadly, the approach could help establish durable accountability, strengthen traceability, and provide a common foundation for interoperability across organizational boundaries.

“Rather than introducing a new closed or proprietary system, we submitted a framework that builds on the Internet’s existing coordination layer,” said Naveed Ihsanullah, CTO, Innovation Labs and author of the submission. “By anchoring verifiable ownership records in DNS, this approach leverages a globally interoperable, unambiguous namespace that already operates at world scale. We are working through the open standards process with the broader technical community to make DNSid a practical, interoperable foundation for agent accountability.”

Innovation Labs is also actively contributing to the development of open standards and governance frameworks for AI agents through its work with Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LF Decentralized Trust), the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), and through engagements with both the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE). The DNSid proposal reflects ongoing collaboration across industry, standards, and public-sector communities working to establish trustworthy foundations for autonomous systems.

"The ability for AI systems to operate consistently across organizations and platforms will depend on the same principles that enabled the internet to scale: open standards, interoperability, and open protocols," said Hart Montgomery, CTO of LF Decentralized Trust. "As AI agents become more autonomous and operate across organizational boundaries, the need for shared technical foundations is becoming increasingly urgent. The open standards process is how those foundations emerge.”

The submission is now publicly available through the IETF Datatracker for review and comment.

About Innovation Labs:

Innovation Labs is a division of Identity Digital focused on building the accountability anchor for AI agents. As agents become more autonomous and interoperable, they introduce risk and security challenges existing systems weren't designed for, starting with a consistent way to verify ownership across organizational boundaries. Innovation Labs combines Identity Digital’s DNS expertise with blockchain to establish a global coordination layer for AI agent identity, and participates in open standards communities, including the Linux Foundation. For more information, visit www.DNSid.ai.

About Identity Digital:

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world’s largest portfolio of TLDs, including .llc, .pro, .world, .fyi, and .studio, Identity Digital supports over 34 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support, and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, visit identity.digital.

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Aimee Miller

Broadsheet Communications

aimee@broadsheetcomms.com