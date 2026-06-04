Major shareholder announcement – Jyske Bank A/S

Announcement about a change in a major shareholder’s shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.

In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 3,309,528 own shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 as described in Corporate Announcement No. 35 of 4 June 2026, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 4 June 2026 directly and indirectly held 1,154,432 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 1.98% of the share capital.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment