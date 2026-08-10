Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 32 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,642,524 921.98 1,514,372,113 3 August 2026 11,422 1.032.31 11,791,020 4 August 2026 11,309 1.042.57 11,790,470 5 August 2026 11,307 1.043.37 11,797,411 6 August 2026 10,374 1.058.42 10,980,037 7 August 2026 11,349 1.039.17 11,793,516 Accumulated under the programme 1,698,285 925.95 1,572,524,567

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,698,285 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.92% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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