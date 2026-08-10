Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 32 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,642,524
|921.98
|1,514,372,113
|3 August 2026
|11,422
|1.032.31
|11,791,020
|4 August 2026
|11,309
|1.042.57
|11,790,470
|5 August 2026
|11,307
|1.043.37
|11,797,411
|6 August 2026
|10,374
|1.058.42
|10,980,037
|7 August 2026
|11,349
|1.039.17
|11,793,516
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,698,285
|925.95
|1,572,524,567
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,698,285 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.92% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
Attachment