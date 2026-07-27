Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 30 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,528,781
|915.28
|1,399,261,610
|20 July 2026
|10,399
|1.000.89
|10,408,204
|21 July 2026
|11,226
|1.008.81
|11,324,895
|22 July 2026
|11,397
|1.019.45
|11,618,720
|23 July 2026
|11,383
|1.015.05
|11,554,326
|24 July 2026
|11,732
|1.007.40
|11,818,784
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,584,918
|918.65
|1,455,986,539
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,584,918 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.72% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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