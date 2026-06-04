Crypto News: Remittix Platform Fully Completed As Community Members Begin Using Crypto-To-Fiat PayFi Solution

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix confirms its PayFi platform is now fully developed and operational, with select community members already exchanging crypto and receiving fiat directly into their bank accounts.

Remittix has confirmed that its PayFi platform is now fully completed, marking a major milestone for the project as it moves from development into real-world usage.

The Remittix platform has been built to solve one of the biggest challenges in digital finance: turning crypto into usable fiat without unnecessary friction, delays or expensive complicated exchange processes. Through the platform, users can send cryptocurrency and have fiat delivered directly into a recipient’s bank account, creating a practical bridge between digital assets and traditional banking.

Select members of the Remittix community have already started using the platform ahead of the wider public rollout. Early users have successfully exchanged crypto and received fiat into their bank accounts, confirming that the product is working as intended in live conditions.

This represents a major step forward for Remittix, which has positioned itself as a PayFi solution focused on real payments rather than speculation alone. With the platform now complete and community testing already underway, the project is entering one of its most important phases to date.

Remittix Moves From Development To Real-World Usage

The Remittix team has spent recent months focused heavily on completing the core platform, fixing final bugs and preparing the infrastructure for a smooth rollout. That development phase has now been completed, with the platform fully built and operational.

For the Remittix community, this update confirms that the project is no longer simply preparing a product behind the scenes. The platform is already being used by selected members, with crypto-to-fiat transfers successfully processed and fiat funds arriving in user bank accounts.

The ability to exchange digital assets and receive fiat directly into a bank account is central to the Remittix vision. Rather than asking users to move funds through multiple exchanges, wallets and withdrawal steps, Remittix has created a more direct pathway between crypto holdings and everyday financial access.

A PayFi Platform Built For Practical Crypto Payments

Remittix is building a payments ecosystem designed for both consumers and businesses. The consumer-facing platform allows users to convert and send crypto into fiat bank transfers, while the Remittix Pay API is designed to give merchants the ability to accept crypto payments and settle in fiat.

This is especially important for cross-border payments, where traditional banking rails can still be slow, expensive and difficult to access in many regions. Remittix aims to make digital asset payments easier to use in the real world by removing much of the complexity normally associated with crypto-to-bank transfers.

The platform supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and more than 30 fiat currencies, giving users a broader route for sending value between crypto wallets and bank accounts. Its stated focus is on speed, transparency and simple flat-fee transfers without separate foreign exchange charges.

Community Testing Strengthens Confidence Ahead Of Wider Rollout

The fact that selected community members are already using the platform is a major confidence signal ahead of the wider launch. These early users are not just viewing a demo or testing a closed interface. They have already completed crypto-to-fiat transactions and received fiat in their bank accounts.

For a project in the PayFi sector, this type of working product milestone is critical. It shows that Remittix has moved beyond roadmap promises and into live platform validation with real users and real payment flows.

With the product now fully developed and working, Remittix is expected to continue preparing the next stage of its rollout, including broader community access, further platform updates and additional launch details.

About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi project focused on connecting cryptocurrency with traditional banking. The platform allows users to send crypto and receive fiat directly into bank accounts, while also offering merchant payment infrastructure through the Remittix Pay API. The RTX token is an ERC-20 asset on Ethereum with a fixed supply of 1.5 billion tokens.



Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix



Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad4a3fa5-db33-4c87-8e12-bcaf8d2ad610