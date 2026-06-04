AUM Advisors Releases Landmark Study of 699 De-SPAC Transactions, Identifying the Five Disciplines That Separate Winners from the 85% That Fail

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUM Advisors, a senior advisory firm specializing in investor relations and capital markets strategy for complex US listings, today released "The Five Disciplines of De-SPAC Success: What 699 Transactions Teach Us About Who Wins — and Why 85% Fail," a comprehensive analysis of every completed de-SPAC transaction in the SPAC Insider database through May 2026.

The research, authored by Crocker Coulson, Founder and CEO of AUM Advisors, is being presented at the SPAC Conference at the Westchester Country Club, New York on June 9–10, 2026 — the leading annual gathering of SPAC sponsors, institutional investors, investment banks, and target company management teams.

14.9%

of completed de-SPACs currently

above $10 -91.4%

median return across all 699

transactions +536%

IonQ return — the benchmark

for what's possible

Source: SPAC Insider; AUM Advisors analysis

"The de-SPAC market has a baseline failure rate of 85%," said Coulson. "But that aggregate hides a clear pattern. The 104 companies that succeeded — including IonQ at +536%, Symbotic at +429%, and Intuitive Machines at +249% — share five disciplines executed in sequence. None of them are structural. All of them are choices."

KEY FINDINGS

The $100M Capital Threshold Is the Strongest Single Predictor of Success. In the 24 months ended May 2026, de-SPACs that raised at least $100 million in straight equity PIPE or retained trust cash posted a median return of +17.2%, while undercapitalized deals posted -90.3%. The difference is statistically decisive (p < 0.000001) and operationally binary: below the threshold, fewer than one in twenty deals survives above its original listing price.

Sector Selection Creates a Ten-to-One Performance Spread. The Space sector produces a 42.9% survival rate — the highest in the dataset. The Electric Vehicle sector produces 4.2% — the lowest. The difference is not structural: it is target quality. Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, and Intuitive Machines succeeded because their technology was credible and their revenue paths were realistic. Nikola, Lordstown, Canoo, and Faraday Future failed because they were not.

Post-Listing Investor Communications Quality Predicts Who Graduates from Wreckage. The most striking outlier in the entire dataset is TOYO Co. Ltd. (TOYO), an AUM Advisors client that completed its de-SPAC in July 2024 with 99.9% of trust redeemed and just $6 million in capital raised. TOYO is currently trading at $15.30 — 53% above its original listing price — making it one of only 17 post-2022 companies to achieve that outcome with redemptions above 90%. The differentiator was not capital. It was IR infrastructure, narrative discipline, and consistent operational execution built before the listing and sustained through the first year.

The Redemption Rate Is the Market's Real-Time Verdict on Valuation. Across all 699 transactions, every 20-percentage-point increase in the redemption rate roughly halves the probability of the deal trading above $10. Deals where fewer than 50% of trust holders redeemed are four times more likely to be above their original price today than deals where more than 95% redeemed.

The Five Disciplines Compound. Institutional-quality target selection makes valuation discipline achievable. Valuation discipline enables public company readiness. Operational readiness enables effective investor communications. Consistent IR builds the analyst coverage and institutional ownership that makes follow-on capital accessible at favorable prices. The framework is sequential: each discipline multiplies the impact of the next.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

"The Five Disciplines of De-SPAC Success" is a full white paper available for download at aumadvisors.com/insights. The analysis covers 699 completed de-SPAC transactions from 2010 through May 22, 2026, using data from SPAC Insider supplemented by AUM Advisors' proprietary analysis. Case studies include TOYO Co. Ltd., IonQ (IONQ), Symbotic (SYM), and Intuitive Machines (LUNR).

ABOUT AUM ADVISORS

AUM Advisors is a senior advisory firm specializing in investor relations, capital markets strategy, and investor communications for international issuers and complex US capital markets situations, including de-SPACs, IPOs, and cross-border transactions. The firm's principals have counseled management teams on more than 100 IPOs, SPACs, and follow-on transactions across the US, Japan, Europe, Greater China, and Southeast Asia. AUM Advisors engages selectively — only with companies whose business model and governance it can stand behind.

Website: aumadvisors.com | Research: aumadvisors.com/insights

Contact:

Crocker Coulson

646-652-7185

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com