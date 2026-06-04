HYCU® Expands G2 Leadership with Record Recognition in Summer 2026 Reports

Boston, Massachusetts, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the #1 AI Resilience company, today announced its strongest G2 performance to date in the Summer 2026 Grid® Reports, earning recognition as a Leader in 37 report categories and achieving the #1 position in 11 categories. The latest results reflect continued momentum for the HYCU® R-Cloud™ Platform as organizations increasingly seek a simpler, more comprehensive approach to protect SaaS applications, cloud services, AI and hybrid infrastructures.

HYCU achieved its highest recognition to date across multiple categories including Disaster Recovery, SaaS Backup, Server Backup, Database Backup, and File Recovery, HYCU continued to outperform legacy backup vendors and point solutions based on verified customer reviews and satisfaction scores.

"These recognitions matter because they come directly from the people who rely on HYCU each and every day to protect their mission critical data across applications, databases, and platforms," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO of HYCU. "Organizations are managing more applications, more data, and more risk than ever before. Being recognized as a Leader across 37 categories and earning 11 number one rankings reflects the trust customers place in HYCU to simplify protection and recovery across their entire data estate."

Summer 2026 Highlights include the following:

Mentioned in 149 G2 Reports.

Recognized as a Leader in 37 G2 report categories.

Achieved #1 rankings in 11 report categories.

Continued leadership across SaaS Backup, Disaster Recovery, Server Backup, Database Backup, and File Recovery.

Expanded recognition across regional, implementation, relationship, usability, and results indexes.

HYCU earned the top position in 11 Summer 2026 reports, highlighting excellence in customer satisfaction, implementation experience, usability, and business outcomes. The #1 ranking was across the following reports and categories:

File Recovery

#1 | Grid® Report for File Recovery

#1 | Enterprise Relationship Index for File Recovery

#1 | Enterprise Results Index for File Recovery

#1 | Results Index for File Recovery

Server Backup

#1 | Grid® Report for Server Backup

#1 | Mid-Market Grid® Report for Server Backup

#1 | Enterprise Relationship Index for Server Backup

Database Backup

#1 | Grid® Report for Database Backup

#1 | Mid-Market Grid® Report for Database Backup

#1 | Relationship Index for Database Backup

Disaster Recovery

#1 | Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery

In addition to these top rankings, HYCU was recognized as a Leader across 37 report categories spanning implementation, usability, relationship, results, momentum, and regional reports throughout North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and EMEA.

The G2 Grid® Reports are based on verified customer reviews, customer satisfaction scores, and market presence data, making them one of the most trusted resources for software buyers evaluating technology solutions.

HYCU's continued growth in G2 recognition reflects the increasing demand for new approaches to data protection that deliver visibility, protection, recovery, and control across SaaS, cloud, on premises, and AI environments. Through HYCU R-Cloud, organizations can protect more than 105 workloads from a single platform while maintaining complete control over where their data is stored.

Customer feedback consistently highlights HYCU's simplicity, rapid deployment, operational efficiency, and reliable recovery capabilities. Organizations around the world continue to choose HYCU to reduce complexity, strengthen cyber resilience, and ensure business continuity without the burden of legacy infrastructure.

Learn more about what HYCU users have to say or leave your own review of HYCU R-Cloud on G2's HYCU review page. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

For more information on HYCU aiR and becoming an early adopter, visit: www.hycu.com/air, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, TikTok, and YouTube.

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ABOUT HYCU

HYCU, Inc. is the #1 AI Resilience Company that protects, uncovers, and recovers the data that runs your business. With one platform covering more than 100 workloads across AI systems, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and on‑premises infrastructure, HYCU reduces cost for customers by eliminating complex, out-of-phase data protection operations. With HYCU R‑Cloud, customers protect any workload, recover data to a location of their choice, and connect and correlate that data to streamline compliance and governance processes. When disruption occurs, customers safely and securely resume operations quickly and efficiently, achieving true AI data resilience. Based in Boston, HYCU is trusted by thousands of enterprises and government agencies worldwide.