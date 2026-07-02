HYCU® Positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Backup and Data Protection Platforms for Fifth Consecutive Year

Boston, Massachusetts, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the #1 AI Resilience company, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms. The company was named a Visionary for the fifth consecutive year in this report.

HYCU believes this recognition reflects its continued focus on helping organizations simplify data protection while giving customers complete control over where their backup data resides. Built on the HYCU® R-Cloud™ Platform, HYCU delivers protection for on premises, cloud, SaaS, PaaS, and modern AI workloads through a fully managed SaaS platform with customer-controlled storage.

"Every major technology shift changes what organizations need to protect. AI is no different," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "As enterprises build AI infrastructure and adopt AI-powered applications, resilience must become part of that foundation. Our innovation is focused on helping customers protect every workload with the same simplicity and freedom they've come to expect from HYCU. We believe our recognition as a Visionary reflects that commitment and our continued investment in delivering the industry's most comprehensive platform for hybrid cloud, SaaS, and AI resilience."

Over the past year, HYCU expanded the HYCU R-Cloud Platform with new capabilities designed to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience, protect emerging workloads, and simplify hybrid cloud operations. These innovations include:

Native Microsoft 365 protection with customer-controlled Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS)

Data Exfiltration Protection in HYCU® R-Shield™ through new capabilities

Expanded protection for Microsoft Azure SQL, Azure SQL Managed Instance, Hyper-V, and Citrix XenServer

Enhanced Google BigQuery protection including models, metadata, and row-level security policies

Continued expansion of protection for modern AI data platforms and vector databases

HYCU continues to differentiate itself by giving organizations complete control of their backup storage across on premises infrastructure and public cloud environments. Customers can protect cloud, SaaS, and on premises workloads using their own storage, helping satisfy data sovereignty, compliance, and regulatory requirements while avoiding vendor lock-in.

The HYCU R-Cloud Platform also delivers:

Broad identity protection with backup and granular recovery for Microsoft Entra ID, Okta Workforce Identity, Okta Auth0, and AWS IAM

Application-aware recovery powered by HYCU R-Graph, which maps application dependencies across hybrid and multicloud environments

Cross-hypervisor mobility that enables organizations to recover or migrate workloads across VMware, Nutanix, Hyper-V, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud

Malware scanning that analyzes snapshots at the source for supported workloads, helping organizations identify threats before recovery

As organizations continue to modernize infrastructure and adopt AI services, HYCU remains focused on delivering a single platform that protects traditional infrastructure, SaaS applications, cloud-native services, and AI workloads with operational simplicity and customer control.

To access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, please visit here.

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, TikTok, and YouTube.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Rene Rodriguez, Rizvan Hussain, Sankalp Rastogi, 29 June 2026.

The name of the report was changed from Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software in 2016 to Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions in 2017 and to Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions in 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

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About HYCU

HYCU, Inc. is the #1 AI Resilience Company that protects, uncovers, and recovers the data that runs your business. With one platform covering more than 100 workloads across AI systems, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and on‑premises infrastructure, HYCU reduces cost for customers by eliminating complex, out-of-phase data protection operations. With HYCU R‑Cloud, customers protect any workload, recover data to a location of their choice, and connect and correlate that data to streamline compliance and governance processes. When disruption occurs, customers safely and securely resume operations quickly and efficiently, achieving true AI data resilience. Based in Boston, HYCU is trusted by thousands of enterprises and government agencies worldwide.