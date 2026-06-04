Finacity Upsizes Receivables Securitization for Sanfer to MXN 1.5 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Company ("Finacity"), announced today a significant milestone in its partnership with Laboratorios Sanfer, S.A. de C.V. ("Sanfer"), Mexico's largest private-market pharmaceutical company. Finacity has successfully expanded Sanfer's trade receivables securitization program by 58%, upsizing the facility from MXN 950 million to MXN 1.5 billion. Funded by a leading Mexican bank, the expanded program encompasses the majority of Sanfer's domestic trade receivables, providing the company with enhanced liquidity to support its continued growth across 26 countries in Latin America. Finacity served as structuring agent, delivering end-to-end structuring and execution support, and continues to manage ongoing program administration and reporting.

"This upsizing is a testament to Sanfer's exceptional credit quality and the proven strength of its receivables portfolio," said Antonio Villa, Managing Director of Finacity. "As demand for efficient capital markets funding solutions continues to grow in Latin America, we are proud to help industry leaders like Sanfer unlock the full value of their receivables."



"Working with Finacity has allowed us to optimize our working capital and fuel our expansion strategy across the region," said Alberto Hachmesiter, Treasury Director of Sanfer.

About Sanfer

Sanfer is the largest Mexican private market pharmaceutical company founded in 1941 under the premise of upmost respect for patents and trademarks. Sanfer manufactures high quality branded pharmaceutical products in its world-class manufacturing facilities and leverages its strong brand and reputation to promote its branded generics pharmaceutical portfolio to over 8,000 points of sale, including physicians and pharmacies, driving demand for its products. Sanfer’s business has flourished through its internal infrastructure, ability to acquire innovative and ever-changing products and licenses based on the needs of its target markets, and through its top 3 rated salesforce based on size (1,166+ sales representatives) in Mexico who visits over 10,000 doctors a day. Sanfer has operations in 26 countries in LatAm including Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina. For further information, please visit www.sanfer.com.mx.

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com .

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Antonio Villa

Tel: +1 (203) 428-3510

Email: avilla@wofinacity.com