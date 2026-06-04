DraftKings CEO Jason Robbins to Speak at NEXTPredict NYC, the First Major Summit Dedicated to Prediction Markets

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTPredict.io, a leading media and conference organization, and host of NEXTPredict NYC, announced today that Jason Robbins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings, will join the speaker lineup for its inaugural event, taking place Oct. 22–23 at Hudson Yards.

As CEO of DraftKings, Robbins has played a leading role in the evolution of regulated event-based trading and sports betting in the United States. His participation adds an operator perspective to discussions around market structure, liquidity, user adoption and the role consumer platforms may play as prediction markets continue to grow in popularity.

“Prediction markets are entering a pivotal stage of growth as finance, media and technology continue to converge around the same core infrastructure,” Robbins said. “We’re seeing real-time markets become a much larger part of how people consume information, assess probability and engage with major events. As regulatory conversations continue to evolve nationally and globally, the opportunity for these markets to become more accessible and mainstream is maturing rapidly. The leaders in this room will play an important role in shaping how the category evolves over the next decade.”



Robbins joins a growing speaker lineup that includes senior leaders from Blackstone, Bloomberg Intelligence, Bank of America and CNBC, further positioning NEXTPredict NYC as a gathering place for executives operating at the intersection of finance, forecasting and emerging market infrastructure. The summit will bring together more than 2,500 operators, market makers, regulators, vendors, media executives and infrastructure providers for two days of discussions centered on regulation, liquidity, infrastructure and the future of market-based forecasting.

“Jason brings one of the most influential operator perspectives in the industry,” said Pierre Lindh, co-founder and managing director of NEXTPredict. “As prediction markets move further into the mainstream, the platforms building liquidity, trust and user adoption will help shape the future of the category. Having that perspective represented at the event is important.”

The agenda will focus on the forces shaping the prediction markets ecosystem, including regulation, liquidity, market infrastructure, institutional capital flows, forecasting applications and the role of media in distributing market signals.

NEXTPredict NYC will take place weeks before the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, a period expected to increase activity across political, economic and global event markets.

ABOUT NEXTPREDICT

NEXTPredict is a media and events platform dedicated exclusively to the global prediction markets industry. Launched by the team behind NEXT.io, NEXTPredict delivers independent news, analysis, and convenings focused on the intersection of forecasting, finance, technology, and public policy. Its flagship event, The World’s Prediction Markets Summit, will take place October 22–23, 2026, at Convene, Hudson Yards in New York City, bringing together founders, executives, investors, and policymakers. As prediction markets continue to move into the mainstream, the summit is designed to explore the future of market-based forecasting, with sessions focused on regulation, liquidity, infrastructure, product development, and capital flows.