CN Reports New Monthly Record for Propane Shipments to Watson Island

MONTREAL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that propane export shipments from South Beamer, Alberta to Watson Island, British Columbia reached an all-time monthly record for the corridor in May, while staying within the existing commercial arrangements.

The achievement represents an increase in carloads of 40% compared to May 2025 and beating CN’s previous monthly record from August 2024, reflecting continued operational improvements across the supply chain. CN’s record-setting performance was supported by train length optimizations, enhanced network efficiency, and strong execution across the corridor, enabling greater volumes of product to move reliably to the West Coast.

CN’s focus on service consistency and asset utilization continues to create additional capacity, to support customer growth opportunities. As demand for Canadian propane exports remains strong, CN remains committed to working closely with Pembina and supply chain partners to provide safe, efficient, and reliable transportation solutions.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts: