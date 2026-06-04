Arms Cyber Launches AI Policy Enforcement, Delivering Real-Time Visibility and Governance for Every AI Agent Running on the Endpoint

Brentwood, TN, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber, the stealth-driven preemptive security platform best known for keeping critical enterprise data invisible to attackers, today announced the launch of AI Policy Enforcement, a new capability that gives security teams complete real-time visibility into, and enforceable policy over, every AI tool, model, and service running across their endpoints. Delivered through the existing Arms Cyber endpoint agent, AI Policy Enforcement requires no new software deployment with no rip-and-replace of existing security tooling.

The capability addresses what has rapidly become one of the most consequential blind spots in enterprise security: AI activity at the endpoint. Locally running large language models are now in active daily use across virtually every enterprise and most of that activity is invisible to the network-layer DLP, CASB, and EDR tools that security teams currently rely on. With AI Policy Enforcement, Arms Cyber closes that gap at the point where the activity actually happens.

"You can't govern what you can't see. Until today, no endpoint security platform gave security teams a complete view of AI activity, particularly the locally running models that bypass network controls entirely. AI Policy Enforcement closes that gap using the same stealth-driven foundation that has made ransomware and other attacks irrelevant for our customers."

— Bob Kruse, CEO, Arms Cyber

Closing the AI Visibility Gap at the Endpoint

Enterprise security teams have spent the past several years building robust controls for sanctioned cloud AI services. AI Policy Enforcement extends that perimeter to the categories existing tooling cannot see:

IDE-integrated AI — Detection of developer-focused AI assistants that ship source code, API keys, and proprietary logic to AI models as part of normal workflow.

Locally running AI models — Open-weights models running directly on the endpoint generate no observable network signal and AI Policy Enforcement is built specifically to surface them.

Across each category, AI Policy Enforcement connects AI activity to the underlying data being touched including files, directories and applies policy in real time to intervene before sensitive data leaves the endpoint.

Built on a Stealth-Driven, Preemptive Foundation

AI Policy Enforcement extends the same architecture that powers the Arms Cyber Conceal, Adapt, and Restore strategy:

Conceal — Critical data remains hidden from attackers and from misdirected AI processes alike. Security teams gain visibility into the AI tools attempting to access protected directories without exposing the data itself.

Adapt — The same process-level telemetry that detects ransomware, payloads, and living-off-the-land techniques now identifies AI activity at the moment it begins, allowing policy enforcement before data is read-in by AI

Restore — Stealth backups continue to provide rapid recovery from data threats, ensuring that AI governance and ransomware resilience operate from a single, unified agent.

The result is a single endpoint layer that addresses AI Threats, Data Threats, and Human Threats, including insider risk and sensitive data exposure, without requiring security teams to deploy and manage separate tools for each.

Why This Matters Now

The launch of AI Policy Enforcement comes as security leaders face mounting pressure from three directions simultaneously:

Board and regulatory scrutiny: Frameworks including the EU AI Act, SEC guidance on material AI-related risk, and sector-specific regimes such as HIPAA are increasingly requiring organizations to demonstrate which AI tools are in use or treating AI as humans in terms of what data they touch, and how policy is being enforced.

Cyber insurance requirements: Carriers have begun adding AI governance questions to renewal applications, expecting evidence of inventory and control rather than policy intent.

An evolving threat landscape: AI-crafted payloads, polymorphic malware, and living-off-the-land techniques are bypassing traditional AV and EDR. The same endpoint that needs AI visibility for governance is also the front line of defense against AI-enabled attacks.

AI Policy Enforcement gives CISOs, security operations leaders, and GRC teams a defensible, evidence-based answer to all three pressures all sourced from a single agent, with no additional infrastructure required.

About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber delivers a revolutionary approach to defeat attacks others miss through a three-part strategy: Conceal, Adapt, and Restore, powered by stealth. By adding stealth to an organization’s existing security posture, we automatically discover and hide critical data, actively deceive and contain AI-driven threats, ransomware, and data threats before they cause serious damage, and enable rapid recovery without compromise. Learn more at www.armscyber.com.