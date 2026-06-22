Arms Cyber provides additional hardening for Veeam Environments with Immutable Shield, Anti-Tamper Controls, and Process Validation

Brentwood, TN, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber, the leader in stealth-driven preemptive security, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Veeam® Software , the Data and AI Trust company – a new release with four capabilities purpose-built to harden Veeam environments against direct attack. Building on the company’s February 2026 integration with the Veeam Incident API, the new release moves beyond automated isolation of compromised restore points to preemptively protect the backup infrastructure itself including the data, the services, and the trusted execution paths attackers increasingly try to compromise.

Modern ransomware operators no longer treat backup systems as a fallback target. They go after them first . Attackers attempt to delete or encrypt backups, tamper with backup services, and abuse legitimate processes to move laterally to eliminate an organization’s ability to recover without paying. The new Arms Cyber capabilities close those attack paths directly, applying stealth, restriction, and protection where they matter most.

Stronger Protection for Veeam Environments

The release introduces four new capabilities, available now to joint Arms Cyber and Veeam customers:

Immutable Shield Protection — Deletion commands against protected Windows backup repositories are restricted for a defined time window of 24 hours or more, protecting backup data from accidental destruction, malicious insiders, and ransomware operators who attempt to wipe recovery points before detonation.

Honey Vault Decoy Backups — Unauthorized processes see a high-fidelity decoy backup environment while the real backup data stays hidden and blocked from access, neutralizing double-extortion operators who target backup repositories for data theft. Attackers exfiltrate worthless fakes instead of sensitive business data, stripping them of their leverage.

Stealth Protection with Restricted Process Access — Sensitive backup data and system resources are concealed using Arms Cyber stealth directories. Even an attacker operating with elevated privileges cannot locate or touch what they cannot see.

Parent/Child Process Validation — Arms Cyber validates parent/child process relationships in real time, ensuring that only trusted execution paths can interact with protected Veeam components. Living-off-the-land attacks and process-injection techniques designed to abuse legitimate tooling are blocked at the source.



“Earlier this year, we made sure customers couldn’t accidentally restore the infection. With this release, we’re making sure attackers can’t reach the backup environment to begin with. Hiding the data, validating the processes that touch it, locking down the services, and removing the ability to delete recovery points, that’s what real preemptive defense looks like applied to backup infrastructure. Joint customers now get one consistent answer: no breaches, no ransom payments, and no business disruption.”

— Bob Kruse, CEO, Arms Cyber

Built for Veeam Environments

The new capabilities are designed specifically for Veeam deployments and integrate seamlessly with the existing Veeam Incident API integration. Together, the two layers deliver end-to-end protection: Arms Cyber stops attackers from reaching the backup environment, automatically flags any restore points that may have been compromised, and enables rapid, clean recovery, all without disrupting operations or requiring additional hardware.

About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber delivers a revolutionary approach to defeat attacks others miss through a three-part strategy: Conceal, Adapt, and Restore, powered by stealth. By adding stealth to an organization’s existing security posture, we automatically discover and hide critical data, actively deceive and contain AI-driven threats, ransomware, and data threats before they cause serious damage, and enable rapid recovery without compromise. Learn more at www.armscyber.com.