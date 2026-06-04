Optiv Unveils Cutting-Edge, AI-Driven Partner Portal Powered by Channelscaler

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channelscaler, the category-defining platform for modern partner ecosystems, announced today that Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, unveiled a state-of-the-art, AI-driven partner portal powered by Channelscaler.

“Optiv partnered with Channelscaler to power an industry-leading, secure partner portal that scales how we engage and enable our partner ecosystem,” said Hunter Haverty, Sr. Director Partner Programs and Operations, Optiv. “The new portal delivers a consistent, self-managed experience for partners—simplifying access to enablement, tools, and collaboration, while creating a single, governed environment for interaction with Optiv sellers. This approach reduces friction, accelerates alignment, and allows us to support growing partner demand without added complexity, ensuring every partner relationship operates with clarity, efficiency, and trust.”

By leveraging Channelscaler, Optiv enhances partner success with quick access to marketing materials, promotional offers, pricing details, product information, and updates through an intuitive Content Management System (CMS). This approach optimizes content management, sharing, and approval processes, making it easier to maintain up-to-date information. It also reduces reliance on email communication and ensures program information is easily accessible to Optiv sellers, thereby minimizing the risk of outdated content being disseminated.

Additional key capabilities delivered to Optiv and its partners via the new partner portal, aimed at reducing costs and saving time, include:

Streamlined partner onboarding through an automated application process.

Partner journey automation with guided onboarding, reporting, and metrics to track progress.

Agentic AI for incentives, providing an AI-powered agent to quickly inform Optiv sellers about partner incentives.





“Collaborating with the Optiv team to realize our joint vision of a pioneering AI-driven Portal for Optiv’s partner ecosystem and identifying the appropriate incentives through agentic AI is a true pleasure for the Channelscaler team,” said Kenneth Fox, Founder and CTO, Channelscaler. “Providing Optiv the ability to create competitive advantage through technology and ensure ease of doing business for both partners and Optiv users led to a very rewarding outcome.”

Leading the Market in Supporting Complex Partner Ecosystems

In the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment, Channelscaler was positioned as a leader, with the report noting the company’s deep channel expertise, support for multi-tier and complex channel models, breadth of features, and investments in AI as key differentiators.

Click here to learn more about the Channelscaler Platform.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform built to make enterprise partner ecosystems easier to run, faster to scale, and dramatically more profitable. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler combines best-in-class PRM, partner program automation, and AI-driven intelligence into a single, modular system.

Global enterprises, including Optiv, SAP, Broadcom, Cisco, HP Inc., and Box, use Channelscaler to simplify every step of the partner journey — from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and tiering. The platform delivers real-time performance visibility and consistent, scalable revenue outcomes.