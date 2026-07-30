Channelscaler's Kenneth Fox Named the Only PRM Executive on Channel Insider's 2026 Top 50 AI Leaders List

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channelscaler, the category-defining platform for modern partner ecosystems, announced today that its Founder and CTO, Kenneth Fox, has been named to Channel Insider’s Top 50 AI Leaders in the Channel for 2026. The annual recognition honors innovators who are redefining how artificial intelligence is transforming the IT channel.

Fox was recognized for pioneering the use of agentic AI in partner relationship management (PRM), helping enterprise organizations automate partner operations, improve partner experiences, and accelerate channel revenue through intelligent automation. He stands out among an elite group of executives from MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, GSIs, and vendors who are driving real innovation and making an impact through AI within the IT channel. Remarkably, he is the only executive representing a partner relationship management (PRM) solutions provider, highlighting the unique value Channelscaler brings to the industry.

"It is both a privilege and an honor to be recognized alongside such visionary leaders, many of whom are our customers, and who are shaping the future of AI in our field,” said Fox. “At Channelscaler, we are dedicated to using AI not just for its own sake, but to enhance partner engagement, making it faster, simpler, and ultimately more profitable. The easiest channel to work with will win, which is why we are directly integrating AI into the core of our partner programs, from deal registration and lead routing to MDF and incentives."

The Channelscaler platform, designed for the VAR, CSP, and ISV ecosystems, is powered by Scailyn™, an agentic AI engine, which acts as an intelligent assistant for channel teams, automating routine tasks and approvals, surfacing revenue insights, and accelerating deal progression for both vendors and partners. By reducing manual work and facilitating real-time partner engagement, Scailyn transforms PRM from a passive system of record into a powerful strategic growth engine offering predictive signals as deals evolve. This enables vendors to respond promptly to market demands, prioritize effective partnerships, and foster loyalty.

Channelscaler was recently positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment, with the report noting the company’s deep channel expertise, support for multi-tier and complex channel models, breadth of features, and investments in AI as key differentiators.

“AI is changing how the channel delivers value, and these leaders are at the forefront of what will come next,” said Victoria Durgin, Managing Editor at Channel Insider. “We congratulate each honoree for pushing innovation and helping partners stay competitive in an evolving market.”

Channel Insider’s 2026 AI Leaders in the Channel List is available online here.

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform built to make enterprise partner ecosystems easier to run, faster to scale, and dramatically more profitable. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler combines best-in-class PRM, partner program automation, and AI-driven intelligence into a single, modular system.

Global enterprises, including Optiv, SAP, Broadcom, Cisco, HP Inc., and Box, use Channelscaler to simplify every step of the partner journey — from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and tiering. The platform delivers real-time performance visibility and consistent, scalable revenue outcomes.

Click here to learn more about the Channelscaler Platform. Organizations can request a demo at channelscaler.com.

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