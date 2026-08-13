Channelscaler Launches Scaler Index: A New Benchmark for Partner Performance

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channelscaler, the category-defining platform for modern partner ecosystems, announced the launch of Scaler Index, a new industry benchmark designed to give partner leaders a clearer, data-driven standard for measuring partner performance and program maturity.

Built using anonymized data from the Channelscaler platform, Scaler Index identifies the behaviors, patterns, outcomes, and performance levels that characterize successful partner programs. The inaugural report focuses on deal registration and pipeline performance, revealing how key commercial metrics evolve as deal registration adoption matures.

The benchmark comes at a critical moment for partner leaders, who are under increasing pressure to demonstrate tangible business impact. Despite growing investment in partner ecosystems, measuring their full value remains difficult. Partner data often resides across disconnected systems, attribution methodologies vary, and meaningful industry benchmarks are limited. Even when organizations can measure their own performance, they have had few credible reference points for determining how that performance compares or what good should look like.

“Partner leaders don’t need more dashboards; they need proof,” said Pam Erlichman, SVP of Marketing, Channelscaler. “For too long, fragmented systems and inconsistent attribution have made partner performance difficult to measure and even harder to compare. Scaler Index creates a common standard for understanding what good looks like, giving partner leaders credible benchmarks to demonstrate impact, identify opportunities and make better decisions about where to invest.”

Rather than evaluating performance in isolation, Scaler Index provides a data-driven reference point for understanding how successful partner programs perform at different stages of maturity. It gives organizations greater context for their own results and helps partner leaders identify the areas where improvements have the greatest impact.

Data Reveals Significant Gains as Deal Registration Matures

For the inaugural Scaler Index, Channelscaler analyzed anonymized deal registration data from more than 30,000 partners across the Channelscaler platform between 2016 and 2025. The analysis examined the first three years following deal registration implementation to identify the performance patterns that emerge as adoption grows and deal registration becomes embedded within everyday partner-selling motions.

Across the first three years, the median program saw significant gains across every core commercial metric measured:

Registered opportunities: +614%

Registered pipeline: +238%

Partner participation: +191%

Closed registered deal value: +736%

Deal closure rate: 176% relative increase





The improvement in deal closure rate is particularly notable. The median program’s closure rate was 176% higher in year three than in year one, indicating that as deal registration programs mature, organizations see not only greater pipeline volume but also stronger conversion of registered opportunities into closed business.

These findings establish the first set of benchmarks within Scaler Index and the foundation for a broader industry reference for partner performance. As Scaler Index expands across additional dimensions of the partner lifecycle, it will provide partner leaders with a more consistent way to evaluate performance, understand maturity, and make better-informed decisions about where to focus and invest.

For Channelscaler customers, Scaler Index turns those industry benchmarks into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to compare their own performance against anonymized benchmarks, identify areas of strength, and uncover opportunities for improvement using the data already generated by their partner programs.

Scaler Index is available here. To learn more about the Channelscaler platform or request a demo, visit channelscaler.com.

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform built to make enterprise partner ecosystems easier to run, faster to scale, and dramatically more profitable. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler combines best-in-class PRM, partner program automation, and AI-driven intelligence into a single, modular system.

Global enterprises, including Optiv, SAP, Broadcom, Cisco, HP Inc., and Box, use Channelscaler to simplify every step of the partner journey — from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and tiering. The platform delivers real-time performance visibility and consistent, scalable revenue outcomes.

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