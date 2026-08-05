Channelscaler Brings AI-Powered Partner Relationship Management to Microsoft Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channelscaler, the category-defining platform for modern partner ecosystems, announced today that it is now available in the Microsoft Marketplace. The listing offers enterprises a strategic advantage by enabling them to seamlessly acquire, deploy, and pay for Channelscaler’s AI-driven PRM and channel automation platform.

Through its participation in Microsoft’s Frontier Accelerate for Marketplace program, Channelscaler helps customers advance marketplace-led growth across the full lifecycle, from initial build to fully transactable offers and partner-led revenue. The Channelscaler platform, powered by its Scailyn™ agentic AI engine, automates partner workflows and surfaces revenue insights across the partner lifecycle, with enterprise-grade compliance and governance built in.

“Enterprise channel teams can't afford to wait six months to scale partner revenue,” said Balaji Subramanian, Chief Partnership Officer, Channelscaler. “Through the Microsoft Marketplace and our participation in the Frontier Accelerate program, we are enhancing our co-sell initiatives, deepening our partnership with Microsoft, and aligning with how modern enterprises buy and sell. By tying transactions to pre-committed cloud spend, we meet customers where their budgets are, removing procurement barriers and accelerating deal velocity from evaluation to activation. As a result, our partners unlock new co-sell opportunities, expand their pipelines, and increase marketplace transactions, resulting in a cohesive go-to-market strategy that drives growth for both customers and partners.”

Built for the Microsoft ecosystem

Channelscaler's Microsoft Marketplace listing provides substantial capabilities and purchasing benefits that extend beyond mere convenience:

Native integration. Azure-hosted, Teams-connected, and co-sell ready, with integrations across Dynamics 365, Microsoft Marketplace, and Microsoft 365. Customers benefit from a single Azure bill, streamlined procurement through Marketplace, faster approval cycles, and the ability to use eligible Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) commitments to fund their investment.

Azure-hosted, Teams-connected, and co-sell ready, with integrations across Dynamics 365, Microsoft Marketplace, and Microsoft 365. Customers benefit from a single Azure bill, streamlined procurement through Marketplace, faster approval cycles, and the ability to use eligible Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) commitments to fund their investment. Modernized, scaled partner programs. Purpose-built for VAR, CSP, and ISV ecosystems, bringing every partner interaction, including tiering, incentives, renewals, and deal registration, into one platform that speeds time-to-value.

Purpose-built for VAR, CSP, and ISV ecosystems, bringing every partner interaction, including tiering, incentives, renewals, and deal registration, into one platform that speeds time-to-value. Enterprise-ready compliance. ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and GDPR compliance serve as the trust indicators that security teams require before endorsing a new vendor.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and GDPR compliance serve as the trust indicators that security teams require before endorsing a new vendor. Independently validated. Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide PRM Software 2025 Vendor Assessment.

Click here to learn more about the Channelscaler Platform. Organizations can request a demo at channelscaler.com.

About Channelscaler

Channelscaler is the category-defining platform built to make enterprise partner ecosystems easier to run, faster to scale, and dramatically more profitable. Born from the union of Channel Mechanics and Allbound, Channelscaler combines best-in-class PRM, partner program automation, and AI-driven intelligence into a single, modular system.

Global enterprises, including Optiv, SAP, Broadcom, Cisco, HP Inc., and Box, use Channelscaler to simplify every step of the partner journey — from onboarding and engagement to incentives, renewals, and tiering. The platform delivers real-time performance visibility and consistent, scalable revenue outcomes.