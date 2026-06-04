Trace One Advances Its AI PLM for Food and Beverage with Intelligent Formulation, Compliance Automation, and Supplier Onboarding

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every food and beverage product developer knows the frustration: a regulatory question takes hours of database filtering, supplier data sheets get re-keyed by hand, and regulation changes are caught only at label review.

Trace One, a global leader in product lifecycle management (PLM) and regulatory compliance, today announced expanded Trace One Copilot capabilities for food and beverage. First launched in 2025, it now delivers AI-powered formulation intelligence, natural language regulatory research, and automated supplier data extraction — embedded within Trace One Devex PLM.

“Our food and beverage customers didn’t ask for another chatbot. They asked us to remove the work that keeps their best scientists, formulators, and regulatory experts stuck in manual searches, repetitive checks, and data re-entry. A regulatory specialist should be focusing on judgment, not spending hours filtering legislation. A product developer should be innovating, not re-keying supplier documents. Trace One Copilot gives that time and focus back,” said Federico Fontanella, Head of Strategic Innovation and Product Partners at Trace One.

From Hours of Research to Answers in Seconds

The Trace One Copilot Regulatory Affairs Assistant lets regulatory managers ask compliance questions in natural language — e.g., “Permitted sorbate levels in beverages, EU vs. India?” — and receive sourced answers referencing the underlying legislation. It draws on Trace One’s proprietary regulatory intelligence: 85+ countries, 400+ guidelines, 2 million ingredient restrictions, curated by 25+ specialists in 14 languages over 30+ years — not generic web data.

From Manual Formulation to Intelligent Discovery

R&D formulators describe what they need in everyday language — cost, nutrition, functional properties, target market — and receive AI-driven recommendations for ingredients, formulas, and packaging from the PLM database. For substitution needs (supply, cost, regulatory), the AI compares alternatives with cost and compliance impact across target markets, turning sourcing decisions from weeks to hours.

From Manual Entry to Right-First-Time Supplier Onboarding

Product developers no longer re-key supplier technical data sheets, certificates of analysis, and specifications. The Trace One Copilot Supply Chain Assistant extracts this data and maps it to PLM fields, comparing artwork, checking pack copy, and verifying translations — eliminating manual entry errors that delay product cycles.

“Before Trace One Copilot, reformulating a product for a new market could mean days of searching for the right ingredients, reviewing supplier information, and checking whether every requirement had been covered. What weighs on teams is not only the time, but the uncertainty. Now they can ask a question in plain language, identify suitable alternatives faster, and get sourced answers with much greater confidence. That changes both the pace of development and the peace of mind behind it,” added Fontanella.

Availability

Trace One Copilot capabilities are available now, with expanded formulation, compliance, and supply chain intelligence rolling out progressively. Visit traceone.com.

About Trace One

With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One partners with over 9,000 brands across food & beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals to accelerate product development and turn regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. Our AI-powered PLM platform, with regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries, supports the entire product manufacturing lifecycle — helping brands bring market-leading products to shelf faster and thrive in new markets. Learn more at traceone.com.