Decent Holding Reports Preliminary Unaudited RMB 55.1 Million Revenue and 387 New Community Locations Through May 2026; Advances an AI-Powered AgeTech Ecosystem

Company Develops an Integrated Platform Connecting Community Networks, Healthcare, Wearables, AI, Home Robotics, and Commerce for China's Aging Population

BEIJING, China, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. ("Decent," the "Company," or "DXST"), a technology-driven community services and elderly care platform, today provided a business update to highlight strong operational growth and the continued expansion of its AI-powered elderly care ecosystem during the first five months of 2026.

From January 1 through May 31, 2026, the Company generated approximately RMB 55.1 million (US$8.0 million*) in preliminary unaudited revenue. Concurrently, Decent added 387 new community service locations across China, significantly expanding its footprint and strengthening its position in China's rapidly growing elderly care market.

Management believes these results reflect rising demand for community-based elderly care and validate the Company's strategy of integrating community infrastructure, healthcare resources, artificial intelligence (AI), wearable technologies, and home robotics into a unified platform.

"The strong growth achieved during the first five months of 2026 demonstrates the significant opportunity emerging from China's aging population," said Haicheng Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Decent Holding. "Our expanding community network and accelerating platform development provide a solid foundation for long-term growth as we build an integrated ecosystem serving seniors, families, healthcare providers, and local communities."

Building an AI-Powered AgeTech Ecosystem

Decent is actively developing an integrated AgeTech platform designed to connect seniors and their families with healthcare providers, community centers, wearables, and smart home devices.

The platform utilizes wearables and health monitoring technologies to support continuous wellness tracking, emergency alerts, chronic disease management, and personalized care. Through AI-powered data analysis, Decent aims to improve service efficiency and deliver proactive healthcare solutions.

"We are building a comprehensive AgeTech ecosystem that combines physical networks with digital healthcare and AI solutions," continued Mr. Xu. "We believe this platform approach generates meaningful long-term value while improving the quality of life for aging populations."

Strategic Platform Vision

Management believes Decent's long-term opportunity extends beyond traditional elderly care, centering on five core pillars:

Community Network: The expanding network of community service locations serves as the primary channel for user acquisition, service delivery, and customer engagement.

The expanding network of community service locations serves as the primary channel for user acquisition, service delivery, and customer engagement. Home Robotics: Home service robots are expected to serve as a key interface connecting seniors directly to healthcare, emergency response, and daily living support.

Home service robots are expected to serve as a key interface connecting seniors directly to healthcare, emergency response, and daily living support. Artificial Intelligence: AI will power health monitoring, predictive analytics, and personalized care management across the platform ecosystem.

AI will power health monitoring, predictive analytics, and personalized care management across the platform ecosystem. Healthcare Services: By integrating telehealth, chronic disease management, and wellness solutions, the Company seeks to establish a comprehensive healthcare support system.

By integrating telehealth, chronic disease management, and wellness solutions, the Company seeks to establish a comprehensive healthcare support system. Commerce and Daily Living Services: The platform aims to provide seniors with convenient access to pharmaceutical products, daily necessities, and value-added home services, creating recurring revenue opportunities.

Positioned for Long-Term Growth

China's population aged 60 and above now exceeds 300 million**, creating one of the world's largest elderly care markets. By integrating physical infrastructure with AI and robotics, Decent aims to evolve into a leading technology-enabled AgeTech platform operator.

Backed by preliminary unaudited revenue of RMB 55.1 million through May 2026 and 387 new locations, the Company believes it is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding elderly care and digital healthcare sector.

* The U.S. dollar amount is translated from RMB for convenience only, using an average exchange rate of RMB 6.90 per US$1.00 for January–May 2026 based on PBOC central parity rates. This translation is preliminary, unaudited, and does not represent actual convertibility.

* *Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company’s operating subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. In addition, through its subsidiary Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., the Company operates an AI-powered, community-based senior health and elderly care platform serving China’s aging population. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Investor Relations Contact:

WFS Investor Relations Inc

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)