Fanatics Markets Launches Loyalty and Rewards Program to Unlock Fanatics Ecosystem

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics Markets announced a revolutionary new loyalty program that fully unlocks the Fanatics ecosystem with the introduction of Fanatics ONE and FanCash. Powered by Crypto.com’s federally regulated infrastructure, every trade can earn rewards, giving customers more reasons than ever to participate:

Launched in 2025, Fanatics ONE has quickly grown its membership across the sports and entertainment ecosystem. As the loyalty program officially expands to Fanatics Markets, members will continue to earn FanCash and tier points based on their activity. Learn more here .



. Fanatics customers have long enjoyed the benefits of FanCash and how it brings the Fanatics ecosystem to the forefront. Launching alongside summer’s global soccer tournament, Fanatics Markets customers can earn up to 10% in FanCash* on their trades, win or lose - keeping them connected to the biggest moments of the tournament. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend in the Fanatics ecosystem on official merchandise, tickets, Fanatics Fest experiences, collectibles and on future trades.







“These are big steps forward in our mission to bring the best prediction market experience to our customers,” said Zeeshan Feroz, President of Fanatics Markets. “We are ushering in a new era of loyalty and rewards. FanCash and Fanatics ONE give customers a real reason to trade with Fanatics Markets and the other enhancements we are debuting today give traders greater precision, control and access to events that they care about most.”

Customers want more of what makes Fanatics special as a global leader in sports. Fanatics ONE and FanCash are not the only innovations coming to Fanatics Markets:

Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Hub Experience: In partnership with ADI Predictstreet, the Official Prediction Market Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Fanatics Markets introduces an interactive World Cup Hub featuring prediction markets, tournament news and official player data.

In partnership with ADI Predictstreet, the Official Prediction Market Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Fanatics Markets introduces an interactive World Cup Hub featuring prediction markets, tournament news and official player data. Fanatics Markets on the Web: Fanatics Markets recently launched an expanded web presence at www.fanaticsmarkets.com . For those traders that prefer the web experience versus the app experience, Fanatics Markets has expanded its web presence with event contracts on sports, crypto, politics, culture and the economy.

Fanatics Markets recently launched an expanded web presence at . For those traders that prefer the web experience versus the app experience, Fanatics Markets has expanded its web presence with event contracts on sports, crypto, politics, culture and the economy. Combos on Fanatics Markets allows prediction market customers to combine various outcomes like player props, winners, spreads and totals across sports, games or within one game into one new contract. Fanatics Markets has seen a 50% adoption rate among the customer base and Combos are available across professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, global football, boxing, MMA and tennis. Just look for the combo icon on eligible markets and build your combo.

allows prediction market customers to combine various outcomes like player props, winners, spreads and totals across sports, games or within one game into one new contract. Fanatics Markets has seen a 50% adoption rate among the customer base and Combos are available across professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, global football, boxing, MMA and tennis. Just look for the combo icon on eligible markets and build your combo. Search: Fanatics Markets now offers industry leading search functionality including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking. Customers can search easily for the markets they want and trade directly from search.

Fanatics Markets now offers industry leading search functionality including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking. Customers can search easily for the markets they want and trade directly from search. FanViz: Fanatics Markets brings the game to life with an immersive live trading experience called FanViz. Watch every play unfold with real-time visualizations, play-by-play updates, and comprehensive game stats, all in one place. Designed to help customers make faster, smarter decisions with the most up-to-date game information as the action happens.

Fanatics Markets brings the game to life with an immersive live trading experience called FanViz. Watch every play unfold with real-time visualizations, play-by-play updates, and comprehensive game stats, all in one place. Designed to help customers make faster, smarter decisions with the most up-to-date game information as the action happens. Refer-a-Friend: Prediction markets are better with a crew. Customers can share a unique referral link, and when a friend makes their first trade (up to $25), they both receive FanCash.

Fanatics Markets is available on iOS , Android and on the web in 23 states and four U.S Territories. Fanatics Markets offers consumer protections and equips customers with Risk Management tools to help manage exposure, trade responsibly and make informed trading decisions. The tools allow customers to set deposit limits, session limits, timeouts and self-exclusion.

About Fanatics Markets

Launched in 2025, Fanatics Markets is the prediction markets subsidiary of Fanatics, a global sports platform. Powered by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange, Fanatics Markets gives fans a simple, rewarding way to trade on the moments shaping sports, from game winners to player milestones to tournament champions. Fanatics Markets is available on iOS, Android and web in 23 states including California, Texas and Florida and four (4) US territories.

Media Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@fanaticsmarkets.com

Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as an Introducing Broker and is a Member of the National Futures Association.

The event contracts described above are a derivatives product offered by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, a CFTC-regulated exchange (“CDNA”) and introduced by Fanatics Markets IB. Trading event contracts involve substantial risk and is not appropriate for all. By trading you risk losing your entire investment. You should carefully consider whether trading on CDNA is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk. Please see additional important disclosures here .

*Event contracts carry risk of total loss and changing prices. Not good for all investors. Not available in all states. Must be 21+. See Important Disclosures. FanCash earn rates vary based on contract price. See offer terms and FanCash terms for complete earn rate schedule and eligibility details.

Fanatics ONE loyalty benefits on Fanatics Markets are subject to the Terms of Use , Program Terms , Privacy Policy, and Financial Incentive Notice .

FanCash Benefits are subject to the Fanatics ONE FanCash Terms and the Fanatics Markets IB FanCash Terms and are available to Fanatics ONE members. Users may opt out of the loyalty program at any time.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub is a co-branded experience. All event contracts are exclusively introduced by Fanatics Markets IB and offered on a CFTC-regulated exchange. FIFA, FIFA World Cup, and FIFA World Cup 2026 are trademarks of FIFA, used in partnership with ADI Predictstreet.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a48305db-bc68-451c-b916-b27d4e84f268