Generative AI Server Market to Reach New Heights as AI Infrastructure Investments Surge

Delray Beach, FL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Generative AI Server Market is experiencing rapid expansion as enterprises, hyperscalers, and cloud providers accelerate investments in AI infrastructure. According to Marketsandmarkets, Generative AI Server Market is projected to grow from USD 71.70 billion in 2024 to USD 448.60 billion by 2030, registering a remarkable CAGR of 34.0% during the forecast period.

Generative AI servers are purpose-built computing systems optimized to support large language models (LLMs), multimodal AI applications, and high-performance AI workloads. These servers are becoming the backbone of modern AI ecosystems, powering applications such as AI copilots, chatbots, image generation, recommendation systems, and real-time analytics.

Top Key Takeaways

The Generative AI Server Market is expected to reach USD 448.60 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.0% from 2025 to 2030. GPU-based servers dominate the market with over 70% share. Inference is the fastest-growing function segment. Cloud deployment holds the largest market share. Liquid cooling is emerging as a critical technology for AI data centers. AI copilots and LLMs are driving infrastructure demand globally. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest regional growth. Hyperscale data center expansion is accelerating server adoption. AI infrastructure is becoming central to enterprise digital transformation strategies.

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Rising Demand for AI Workloads Driving Market Expansion

The explosive adoption of generative AI across industries is the primary driver of the market. Organizations are increasingly deploying AI-driven applications that require immense computing power for both model training and inference.

Large-scale AI models process massive datasets and perform billions of computations simultaneously, creating substantial demand for high-performance servers equipped with GPUs, ASICs, and advanced memory architectures. The rapid growth of AI-powered automation, content generation, and enterprise AI integration is further accelerating infrastructure investments.

The transition from experimental AI projects to large-scale deployment is also increasing demand for scalable and energy-efficient AI server infrastructure.

GPU-Based Servers Dominate the Market

By processor type, GPU-based servers hold the largest market share, accounting for more than 70% of the market in 2024. GPUs remain the preferred choice due to their superior parallel processing capabilities, which are essential for handling complex generative AI workloads.

Hyperscale cloud providers and enterprises rely heavily on GPU-accelerated systems for:

AI model training

Deep learning operations

Real-time inference

High-performance computing (HPC)

Continuous advancements in GPU architecture, high-bandwidth memory, and interconnect technologies are further improving AI processing efficiency.

Meanwhile, FPGA- and ASIC-based servers are also gaining traction for specialized AI workloads that require lower latency and optimized performance.

Inference Segment Emerging as Fastest-Growing Function

The inference segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as generative AI applications move from development to real-world deployment.

Unlike training workloads, inference operations run continuously and support millions of real-time user interactions across applications such as:

AI chatbots

Recommendation engines

Code generation tools

Virtual assistants

Content creation platforms

This shift toward large-scale AI deployment is driving demand for optimized servers capable of handling low-latency and high-throughput inference workloads.

Cloud Deployment Leading Adoption

Cloud deployment currently holds the largest market share in the generative AI server market. Organizations increasingly prefer cloud-based AI infrastructure because it provides:

Scalability

On-demand GPU access

Lower upfront investment

Faster deployment capabilities

Major cloud providers are rapidly expanding AI data center infrastructure to support growing enterprise demand for generative AI applications.

However, on-premises deployment is also expected to witness strong growth as enterprises prioritize data privacy, regulatory compliance, and customized AI environments.

Advanced Cooling Technologies Becoming Critical

As AI workloads become more compute-intensive, power consumption and heat generation are increasing significantly. This is driving rapid adoption of advanced cooling technologies, particularly liquid cooling systems.

According to MarketsandMarkets, liquid cooling is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market due to its ability to improve thermal efficiency and support high-density GPU environments.

Advanced cooling technologies help:

Improve server reliability

Reduce energy consumption

Lower operational costs

Enable higher compute density

These solutions are becoming essential for next-generation hyperscale AI data centers.

Asia Pacific Emerging as Fastest-Growing Region

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the generative AI server market. Governments across China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and digital transformation initiatives.

The region’s expanding startup ecosystem and increasing enterprise AI adoption are also contributing to strong market momentum.

Meanwhile, North America currently holds the largest market share due to the presence of major cloud providers, AI chip manufacturers, and hyperscale data center operators.

Key Players

The market is highly competitive, with major technology companies focusing on AI-optimized server infrastructure and advanced semiconductor integration.

The generative AI server companies include Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Lenovo (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), IBM (US), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), INSPUR Co., Ltd. (China), H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Fujitsu (Japan), among others.

These companies are investing heavily in AI acceleration technologies, scalable server architectures, and energy-efficient computing systems.

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