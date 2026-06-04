HP Shifts into a New Gear with Ferrari, Fueling PC Innovation with Shared Design and Engineering Vision

MONACO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) introduced the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC ahead of the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix. The exclusive device blends Ferrari’s legendary design and racing heritage with HP’s commitment to cutting-edge innovation and engineering.

Rooted in the histories of two iconic brands, this collaboration brings together the pioneering legacy of Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard’s Palo Alto garage and the daring automotive spirit of Maranello. Those origins gave rise to two global brands that revolutionized their industries and set new benchmarks for quality, performance, and design.

The HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari PC reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

A Fusion of Heritage and Innovation

The HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari is the result of nearly two years of symbiotic collaboration, merging Ferrari's bold design philosophy with HP's own design mastery and precision engineering. Ferrari Design Studio, accustomed to designing new masterpieces every year, teamed up with HP's industrial designers and engineers, who have spent decades perfecting the art of making powerful technology feel effortless and beautiful. The result is a device that embodies the essence of both brands' elegance, power, and craftsmanship.

“This notebook is a true reflection of how Ferrari and HP set a cutting-edge manufacturing technology, where advanced material engineering and craftsmanship converge into a unique, uncompromising expression of performance, precision, innovation and refined design,” said Flavio Manzoni, Chief Design Officer, Ferrari.

“We are excited to work with Ferrari to create a product that transcends traditional boundaries of PC design,” added Stacy Wolff, Senior Vice President of Design and Sustainability, HP Inc. “The HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari is a testament to what can be achieved when two industry leaders combine their expertise—delivering an extraordinary user experience that is as capable as it is beautiful. This is HP at its best: built for your best work, in style.”

HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari

A Celebration of Craftsmanship

From the moment the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari is unboxed, users are treated to an experience steeped in luxury and exclusivity. Custom packaging is designed to physically elevate the device towards the user, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey for those who lead with style, precision, and sophistication. Each unit is meticulously numbered and serialized, with only 4,999 units available, reflecting Ferrari’s philosophy to sell one less car than the market demands and reinforcing the device’s status as a true collector's item.

The HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari is a masterclass in design and engineering, guided by a single principle: every element originates from a technical necessity. The result is a device where performance, technical clarity, and visual identity converge:

The bottom surface of the device marries carbon fiber and Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass construction —a nod to Ferrari's philosophy of functional transparency, turning the PC’s own architecture into a design statement much like a Ferrari engine bay.

—a nod to Ferrari's philosophy of functional transparency, turning the PC’s own architecture into a design statement much like a Ferrari engine bay. Functionality meets visual brilliance with a full glass palm rest and haptic touchpad boundary that illuminates on contact, where interaction is defined by precision and immediacy—a direct extension of Ferrari’s “eyes on the road, hands on the wheel” philosophy.

that illuminates on contact, where interaction is defined by precision and immediacy—a direct extension of Ferrari’s “eyes on the road, hands on the wheel” philosophy. The CNC precision-milled chassis features a zirconium bead-blasted surface in Rosso Magma, Ferrari’s iconic finish that evokes the primal energy of molten lava with metallic particles creating three-dimensional depth across every curve and line of the device.

in Rosso Magma, Ferrari’s iconic finish that evokes the primal energy of molten lava with metallic particles creating three-dimensional depth across every curve and line of the device. A CNC three-dimensional louvered vent design, developed using parametric design technology to precisely control geometry and spacing for optimized airflow and thermal performance, draws from a Ferrari signature born to manage heat and pressure—refined through decades of aerodynamic innovation into one of the brand’s most distinctive design elements: a form appearing in motion even at rest.

Performance Meets Precision

As the future of work is increasingly defined by AI, HP and Ferrari recognized the need for a device that could handle intensive computing tasks without compromising on elegance and efficiency. The collaboration between HP and Ferrari delivers a product that excels in performance and style, featuring:

Stunning Visuals: Featuring a 3K Tandem OLED+ touch display, the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari delivers ultra-bright visuals for a cinematic viewing experience, including exclusive Ferrari wallpapers when powering on the device. The keyboard is equipped with LED backlighting for each individual key, allowing four customizable lighting animations and any color selection with RGB, creating a personalized user experience.

Featuring a 3K Tandem OLED+ touch display, the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari delivers ultra-bright visuals for a cinematic viewing experience, including exclusive Ferrari wallpapers when powering on the device. The keyboard is equipped with LED backlighting for each individual key, allowing four customizable lighting animations and any color selection with RGB, creating a personalized user experience. Optimized Airflow: Over 2,000 calibrated micro-perforations in the technical glass surface are derived from fluid dynamics criteria, working in synergy with the fans to maximize air intake and cooling efficiency—ensuring the device remains cool under pressure without compromising on design aesthetics. The cooling system is intentionally left visible as a direct nod to Ferrari’s exposed engine bay design.

Over 2,000 calibrated micro-perforations in the technical glass surface are derived from fluid dynamics criteria, working in synergy with the fans to maximize air intake and cooling efficiency—ensuring the device remains cool under pressure without compromising on design aesthetics. The cooling system is intentionally left visible as a direct nod to Ferrari’s exposed engine bay design. Breakthrough Power: Engineered to handle everything from advanced AI applications to high-intensity gaming, this PC is equipped with an Intel ® Core™ Ultra X7 processor 358H with Intel Arc B390 graphics i ii that delivers up to 180 TOPS for fast, responsive performance.

Engineered to handle everything from advanced AI applications to high-intensity gaming, this PC is equipped with an Intel Core™ Ultra X7 processor 358H with Intel Arc B390 graphics that delivers up to 180 TOPS for fast, responsive performance. Exclusive Accessories: Accompanied by a Poltrona Frau leather sleeve, crafted from the same Italian leather used in Ferrari car interiors, the device is as stylish in transit as it is in use.

Accompanied by a Poltrona Frau leather sleeve, crafted from the same Italian leather used in Ferrari car interiors, the device is as stylish in transit as it is in use. Ultimate Protection: The HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari demands uncompromising security. HP Wolf Security for Businessiii provides a hardware-enforced, resilient defense against cyber threats, ensuring the device is safeguarded at every level.

Pricing and Availabilityiv

The HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC will be available on HP.com in the United States on June 12, 2026, for $5,599 MSRP. It will also be available for purchase in the following countries: Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

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i Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

ii Features and software that require an NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

iii HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 11 Pro and higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, RPOS and Workstation products. See product details for included security features.

iv Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/688b4566-9661-4c64-9845-3e006caa9b85