Benedict Roth joins SEDA’s Risk Management & Regulatory Compliance Practice

New York, NY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Benedict Roth joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Benedict has unique experience as a banker, regulator and crypto-native,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Benedict Roth is a senior risk management expert with more than 35 years of experience across global banking, financial regulation, and digital asset markets. His expertise spans counterparty credit risk, market risk, financial engineering, and enterprise risk frameworks, with a focus on complex trading businesses, emerging financial infrastructures and the interaction between risk, regulation and business strategy.

Mr. Roth has held Chief Risk Officer roles in both traditional and digital financial institutions. Most recently, he served as interim Chief Risk Officer at AsiaNext, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, where he established the firm’s risk management architecture, including governance, controls, and collateral frameworks, and led the redesign of its perpetual futures product.

Previously, as Chief Risk Officer at Zodia Markets, he designed and implemented a comprehensive risk framework in a startup digital asset exchange and brokerage with a complex financial, operational, cyber, and financial crime risk profile, supporting the firm’s successful registration with the UK Financial Conduct Authority as a cryptoasset service provider.

Mr. Roth spent eight years at the Bank of England (and previously the Financial Services Authority), where he worked across supervision and prudential policy. He advised on complex regulatory arbitrage issues, counterparty credit risk, collateralized lending and risk culture, as well as contributing to international regulatory initiatives including a Basel Committee working group on the impact of regulation on the repo markets.

Earlier in his career, he held senior risk roles at HSBC, WestLB, Rabobank, and Caspian Securities, developing advanced approaches to counterparty credit risk, valuation of credit-risky derivatives, and traded risk management. At HSBC, he led global funds credit risk analytics and helped evolve the bank’s approach to valuing credit-risky transactions.

Mr. Roth began his financial services career at National Westminster Bank, where he held a range of business strategy, risk and treasury roles over more than a decade, contributing to the development of one of the earliest regulator-approved value-at-risk models in the UK and advising senior management on capital allocation and strategic risk exposures.

He has published extensively on risk management and financial markets, including in the Financial Times, the Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin and Risk.net. He holds an MA from Oxford University and pursued graduate studies in Operations Research at Stanford University.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.