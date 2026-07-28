SEDA Appoints Rakesh Manani as Partner and Head of APAC to Lead Asia-Pacific Expansion

New York, NY, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Rakesh Manani joined the firm as Partner and Head of Asia Pacific.

Mr. Manani’s appointment represents a significant step in SEDA’s continued international expansion. Based in Sydney, he will lead SEDA’s strategy and development across the Asia-Pacific region, developing the firm’s presence in key financial and legal markets, including Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and other major APAC jurisdictions. “We are extraordinarily fortunate to welcome Rakesh to SEDA Experts. I am certain he will enhance our franchise, building on his lengthy track record of client success” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts

In his new role, Mr. Manani will work closely with law firms, financial institutions and SEDA’s global network of experts to expand the firm’s regional capabilities. He will also support the growth of SEDA’s network of senior financial industry professionals across APAC and help clients identify experts with relevant local, regional and cross-border experience.

“Rakesh will strengthen our existing business in the Asia-Pacific region which has seen extraordinary recent growth” noted Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Rakesh Manani brings nearly 30 years of experience in asset management, capital markets, derivatives and institutional financing. Throughout his career at Goldman Sachs, he held senior positions across Europe, Asia and Australia, advising and working with leading asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors.

During his career at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Manani held several senior regional and global leadership positions. Most recently, he served as Head of the Asset Management Client Business for Australia and New Zealand and as a member of the Goldman Sachs Australia and New Zealand Operating Committee. In this role, he was responsible for institutional client strategy and business development across the firm’s public and private markets capabilities.

Previously, Mr. Manani served as Head of Strategic Funds Financing for Asia Pacific, where he advised hedge funds, asset managers and other institutional clients on financing, liquidity and balance-sheet solutions. He worked closely with prime brokerage, derivatives and financing teams across the region.

Mr. Manani also spent more than a decade in Goldman Sachs’ Prime Services business in Hong Kong and Singapore, ultimately becoming Head of Prime Services Sales for Asia Pacific. In this capacity, he oversaw regional client strategy and managed relationships with leading hedge funds and institutional investors.

Earlier in his Goldman Sachs career, Mr. Manani led the firm’s Portfolio Transition Management business in Europe. He advised pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and institutional asset owners on large-scale portfolio transitions and related risk management strategies.

Mr. Manani began his career at BARRA, which was later acquired by MSCI, where he worked with buy-side and sell-side institutions on the application of quantitative portfolio risk modelling and performance attribution techniques.

“Rakesh has lived and worked in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney, and brings a global perspective as well as deep local knowledge of institutional markets, investment management and financing” added Sergio Godinho, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.