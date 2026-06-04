SlickText Recognized as SMS Marketing Leader in G2 Summer 2026 Reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlickText was named a Summer 2026 Leader in the SMS Marketing industry and earned 16 G2 badges across small business, mid-market, and enterprise segments.

G2 is one of the largest software review platforms, featuring authentic reviews from verified users. Each quarter, G2 recognizes top-performing software products based on customer satisfaction, market presence, and user feedback.

In addition to its SMS Marketing Leader designation, SlickText earned Best Support, Momentum Leader, High Performer, Easiest To Do Business With, and Easiest Admin badges across multiple product categories.

“Great technology matters, but lasting success comes from earning trust and delivering an experience customers can rely on every day. We’re proud to be recognized not just for our platform, but for the partnership, support, and commitment our team brings to helping customers succeed,” said Patty Schneider, Chief Customer Officer.

When comparing SMS marketing services on G2, potential customers quickly notice a pattern among the 1,600+ 5-star reviews. Customers consistently praise SlickText for making SMS marketing simple while backing it with a support team that goes above and beyond.

Here are just a few examples:

“Easy to set up and the support team is exceptional. They stepped in mid-launch when another platform failed us and got us live fast.” - Shannon G., G2 Verified User

“Very user friendly and down-to-earth program. It feels easy to use.” - G2 Verified User

“I love how easy the platform is to use and understand. There are never any glitches or issues when it comes to messages, and if there were, I'd trust the customer service team to respond so quickly and attentively.” - G2 Verified User

These reviews highlight the same qualities that have helped thousands of businesses grow with SlickText.

About SlickText

SlickText powers SMS marketing and text automation for companies of all sizes. The all-in-one platform includes a mass campaign builder, easy-to-use automation tools, a shared inbox for seamless collaboration, detailed analytics, enterprise-grade message deliverability, and native integrations that connect SlickText with popular business software.

Media Contact: Cristy Wicks | marketing@slicktext.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9460181-adc7-4521-8006-9a5ce6e0f162