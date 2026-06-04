Imagination Meets Innovation at NCTC and ACA Connects’ The Independent Show 2026 in Walt Disney World

WASHINGTON, D.C. & OVERLAND PARK, KS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects) will host their 21st annual Independent Show themed “Imagination Meets Innovation” from July 26-29, 2026, at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts in Lake Buena Vista, FL.

Reflecting NCTC’s commitment to delivering practical value and resources for its members, the event will focus on turning industry innovation into immediate operational results.

"This year’s TIS is designed to make scaling networks, launching advanced services and supporting customers easier than ever for independent ISPs," said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. "Every session, workshop and keynote will equip members with the strategies and turnkey solutions needed to expand and compete at enterprise scale as more broadband choices and smarter connectivity reshape the market. Attendees will leave Florida with a practical framework for enhancing the subscriber experience, whether through profitable mobile bundles, smart AI tools or seamless network convergence."

Building on NCTC's growing portfolio of MVNO, programming, and network infrastructure solutions, TIS will introduce expanded tactical workshops focused on mobile device strategies, bundling frameworks, and network optimization equipping members with the tools to converge services and deepen long-term subscriber retention. These sessions will directly address the industry's evolving regulatory landscape while guiding members toward seamless customer experiences through the convergence of fiber, Wi-Fi, mobile, and video.

Attendees will also learn about NCTC’s latest advancements in AI, broadband, streaming and other initiatives shaping the future of connectivity.

“On every front, we’re empowering independent operators to innovate, prepare for the future, and invest in their networks,” said Grant Spellmeyer, President and CEO of America’s Communications Association. “ACA Connects looks forward to leading conversations at The Independent Show with the most influential leaders driving broadband, video, and mobile policy, including FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty. Attendees will not just leave with a more strategic playbook to navigate the regulatory world; they will gain the confidence they need to run their businesses and win.”

ACA Connects will deliver insider analysis for TIS attendees, breaking down key policy debates and helping the industry navigate upcoming regulatory and deregulatory changes in Washington, D.C.

Attendees can expect insights from expert-led panels and interactive breakout sessions on topics such as:

Mobile bundling strategies to strengthen broadband value and customer retention

AI deployment, data readiness and governance for B2B applications

The evolving video ecosystem and driving customer stickiness with NCTC Broadband TV

Network infrastructure optimization and convergence across fiber, Wi-Fi and mobile

Regulatory shifts, including permitting reform, AI oversight, universal service reform and changes to the video marketplace.





Keynotes and general sessions on the show’s agenda include:

Noelle Russell , Founder & Chief AI Officer of the AI Leadership Institute – In the show’s opening keynote, Russell will share practical, real-world insights on how independents can use AI to strengthen operations, serve customers better and stay competitive without losing what makes them unique.

, Founder & Chief AI Officer of the AI Leadership Institute – In the show’s opening keynote, Russell will share practical, real-world insights on how independents can use AI to strengthen operations, serve customers better and stay competitive without losing what makes them unique. Olivia Trusty , FCC Commissioner – Shortly after the keynote on Monday, Trusty will join ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer for a fireside chat on empowering independent providers to expand broadband access, drive investment and strengthen rural communities.

, FCC Commissioner – Shortly after the keynote on Monday, Trusty will join ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer for a fireside chat on empowering independent providers to expand broadband access, drive investment and strengthen rural communities. David and Jonah Stillman , Generational Experts – In Tuesday’s keynote, a father-and-son duo representing Gen X and Gen Z will share research on how different age groups influence technology adoption, culture and team dynamics.

, Generational Experts – In Tuesday’s keynote, a father-and-son duo representing Gen X and Gen Z will share research on how different age groups influence technology adoption, culture and team dynamics. Jimmy Zasowski, President, Platform Distribution, Disney Entertainment and ESPN – Directly following Tuesday’s keynotes, Zasowski will share new insights in an exclusive fireside chat with NCTC's CEO.

Pre-Show Event (July 26):

The Marketing Innovators Group (NCTC members only) offers a hands-on AI workshop for marketers to sharpen competitive strategies, user groups to learn from peers and a welcome party at EPCOT Pavilion, where guests can experience all four Disney parks in one night.

Mark Your Calendars for Next Year :

TIS 2027 is scheduled for August 1–4, 2027, in Nashville, Tennessee.





About National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation comprised of more than 650 independent broadband and cable operators serving one-third of the connected households in all 50 United States and territories. The NCTC negotiates content, connectivity, and technology solutions for its member companies that create operational efficiencies, new products, and revenue streams for sustainable growth. For more information, visit: https://www.nctconline.org/

About America’s Communications Association

America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects) is a trade organization representing about 500 small and medium-sized, independent companies that provide high-speed internet, video, phone, and mobile services covering 29.5 million households. ACA Connects members operate in every state, providing advanced communications to connect homes, companies, main street, schools, hospitals and more. America’s economic prosperity in smaller communities and rural areas depends on the growth and success of independent operators, who believe a connected nation is a prosperous nation. For more information, visit www.acaconnects.org.

For more information, contact:

For NCTC:

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

nctc@bobgoldpr.com

For ACA Connects:

Olivia Shields

ACA Connects

571-329-1259

oshields@acaconnects.org

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