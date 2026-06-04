Canada’s Trail Sector Unites in Winnipeg to Chart a Path for the Future

WINNIPEG, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In two weeks, trail leaders from across Canada will gather in Winnipeg for a first-of-its-kind national conversation about the future of Canada’s trail networks.

The inaugural Canadian Trail Summit is taking place at a critical moment for the country’s trail sector. Across Canada, trails are facing growing pressures from climate change, aging infrastructure, increased use and uncertain funding — challenges no single organization, community or region can solve alone.

Hosted by Trans Canada Trail, the Summit takes place June 16 to 19, 2026, at the Delta Hotel in downtown Winnipeg. Under the theme “Trails for a Changing World,” the event will bring together trail managers, advocates, researchers, policymakers, community leaders and volunteers to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships and explore practical solutions for building more resilient, inclusive and sustainable trail systems.

“Canada’s trails are essential community infrastructure. They support health and well-being, connect people to nature and help bring communities together,” says Mathieu Roy, CEO of Trans Canada Trail. “But trails across the country are also facing real and urgent pressures. Bringing the sector together gives us the chance to share what is working, learn from one another and build the partnerships needed to ensure trails can continue to serve people and communities for generations to come.”

With delegates from across the country, the Summit is a truly national gathering. More than 75 presenters from across Canada will lead keynote presentations, breakout sessions, panels and workshops focused on the issues and opportunities shaping the future of trails.

The Summit program is organized around three streams: innovating trail management, strengthening the trail sector and fostering healthy communities. Sessions will explore topics including climate resilience, accessibility, trail tourism, digital innovation, stewardship, visitor use management, community engagement and inclusive planning.

The keynote lineup includes:

Lisa Franks, a six-time Paralympic gold medallist, mechanical engineer and accessibility advocate.

Dr. Melissa Lem, a Vancouver family physician, Co-Founder of PaRx, Canada’s national nature prescription program, and a leading voice on the links between nature, health and well-being.

Ryan Shackleton, Chief Executive Officer of Know History, the largest historical research and storytelling firm in North America.

In addition to keynotes and breakout sessions, the Summit will showcase Winnipeg’s trail networks, outdoor spaces and cultural destinations. Programming includes field trips, experiential workshops and an evening event at The Leaf, the city’s spectacular indoor horticultural sanctuary in Assiniboine Park.

Registration for the Canadian Trail Summit is nearly sold out. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to register as soon as possible at canadiantrailsummit.ca.

Know History is the Supporting Sponsor of the 2026 Canadian Trail Summit. In addition to Know History’s support, the Summit’s Trailblazer sponsors include Esri Canada, Great Canadian Trails, the Manitoba Government and Parks Canada.

Trans Canada Trail representatives are available for interviews in English and French. Presenters are also available for interviews before or during the Summit.

Media wishing to attend the Summit can reach out to jfauteux@tctrail.ca.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Canadian Trail Summit is hosted by Trans Canada Trail, the organization that advocates, stewards and champions Canada’s nationwide trail system.

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory, and connects all three of Canada’s coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

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