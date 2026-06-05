Fangzhou Showcases AI-Powered Chronic Disease Management Solution With Tencent Health at Tencent Cloud Conference

BEIJING, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‑driven Internet healthcare solutions, attended the 2026 Tencent Cloud AI Industry Applications Summit in Beijing, where it showcased its “AI + Chronic Disease Services” digital solution developed in collaboration with Tencent Health. The conference, themed “Agent in Action, Productivity in Motion,” brought together industry leaders, technology developers, and ecosystem partners to explore how AI agents are driving productivity and accelerating enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence.





Fangzhou attended the 2026 Tencent Cloud AI Industry Applications Summit

At the event, Fangzhou demonstrated how AI is being integrated into chronic disease management through its “AI + H2H (Hospital-to-Home)” smart healthcare ecosystem and highlighted the Company’s commitment to becoming a trusted long-term health service partner. Built on its proprietary XingShi Large Language Model (“XS LLM”), Fangzhou’s AI + Chronic Disease Services solution is designed to enhance care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and expand access to professional healthcare services.

Fangzhou’s AI-powered approach focuses on supporting both patients and physicians across the chronic disease management journey. For patients, AI functionality can provide personalized health management recommendations, risk monitoring, and behavioral interventions, helping make long-term care more accessible and effective. For physicians, AI-powered assistants help reduce administrative workloads and streamline routine tasks, enabling doctors to devote more time to diagnosis, treatment, and patient engagement.

Fangzhou noted that the integration of AI into chronic disease services is helping to transform healthcare beyond one-time consultations toward continuous, full-cycle health management. By combining advanced technology with long-term patient support, the Company aims to improve service efficiency while strengthening trust and engagement between patients and healthcare providers.

The summit also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Fangzhou and Tencent Health. Since expanding their strategic partnership in November 2025, the two companies have worked together to combine Fangzhou’s healthcare expertise and chronic disease management capabilities with Tencent Health’s technology infrastructure, supporting the development and deployment of AI applications across a broad range of healthcare use cases.

Tencent Health’s technology platform provides Fangzhou with access to scalable computing resources and end-to-end model development tools that support the continuous optimization of its AI capabilities. The solution also utilizes Tencent Health’s vector database technology, enabling rapid retrieval from large-scale medical knowledge repositories and improving the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content.

Fangzhou will continue to prioritize technological innovation and ecosystem collaboration as key pillars of its long-term growth strategy. By working closely with Tencent Health and other industry partners, the Company aims to further expand the reach of AI-powered chronic disease services, helping deliver more efficient, personalized, and accessible healthcare support to patients while contributing to the digital transformation of China’s healthcare sector.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians as of December 31, 2025. The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‑enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com .

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Xingwei Zhao

Director of Public Relations

Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‑looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

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