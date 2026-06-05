Managers’ Transactions – AS Tallink

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Person closely associated with the person discharging managerial responsibilities (Ain Hanschmidt, member of the supervisory board)
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 04.06.2026
Place of transaction: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 462,000; Unit price: 0.646 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 462,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.646 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170